Fantasy QB Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at quarterback in Fantasy football

Championship week is upon us, and if you’ve had the luxury of making it to the title game, kudos. Most championship-caliber rosters likely have a stable plug-and-play signal caller, but with a slew of injuries and QB changes throughout the league, that might not actually hold true. As always, our Week 17 Fantasy QB rankings serve to help guide you in the right direction on who to start at fantasy’s highest-scoring position.

Right off the bat, we’ll be monitoring Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Mike White (ribs), and Colt McCoy (concussion) throughout the week, adjusting our rankings when news breaks regarding their injury statuses. All four are truly up in the air, and at least three could be started this week depending on the size of your league.

For those searching for a championship-winning QB off the waiver wire, we highlighted Gardner Minshew (vs. Saints in Week 17), Russell Wilson (@ Chiefs), Brock Purdy (@ Raiders), and McCoy (@ Falcons) as potential adds in last week’s waiver wire watchlist. While it’s tough to stomach running Wilson out as your QB1 in Championship week, he faces a Chiefs defense that’s allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to QBs and recently put Forth his best Fantasy point output of the season back in Week 14 (247 passing yards , three TDs, 57 rushing yards).

Purdy and McCoy also draw plus matchups against two defenses that rank within the bottom of the league in EPA/drop-back this season. Given Purdy’s elite supporting cast, he’s always a Threat to toss two TD passes while McCoy could Exploit a Falcons defense Sporting the second-highest drop-back success rate (51.7 percent). Given the matchups, both have solid floors. That’s also true for Minshew, who proved last week that he can produce in any Matchup thanks to Philly’s stable of stud playmakers. For those in very deep leagues, you could also try Mac Jones (vs. Dolphins), as Miami is allowing the second-most Fantasy points to QBs.

Jared Goff (vs. Bears) and Aaron Rodgers (vs. Vikings) are the main Bubble QBs who get a nice bump because of matchups. Goff faces a lackluster Bears defense allowing the highest EPA/drop-back this season (0.192) inside Cozy Ford Field. He didn’t have a Massive game against the Bears in Week 10 (236 passing yards, one TD), but he’s in line to Torch a Bears defense that sports PFF’s lowest pass-rush grade (53.1). Assuming Goff receives solid pass protection, he’s thrived in a clean pocket, posting the third-highest clean pocket accuracy rating. Rodgers could also see an increase in his starting percentage when matched up against a Vikings defense that’s allowed the 27th-highest EPA/drop-back since Week 10 (0.150) and most recently allowed Daniel Jones to throw for 334 yards.

On the flip side, Tua Tagovailoa (@ Patriots), Geno Smith (vs. Jets), Trevor Lawrence (@ Texans), Daniel Jones (vs. Colts), and Derek Carr (vs. 49ers) profile as risky starts against some of the top defenses in terms of the fewest EPA/drop-back allowed this season. We understand starting Tagovailoa despite a Tougher matchup, as he’s virtually matchup-proof. Smith and Lawrence are tougher calls, but they’ve been solid enough lately to merit starts in most 12-team leagues.

Jones and Carr owners should pivot to more stable signal-callers. The 49ers’ defense has posted the second-lowest EPA/drop-back this season (-0.103 EPA) and could really limit the Raiders’ Offensive output, while Jones’ relatively low ceiling limits his appeal against Indy’s 10th-ranked pass defense.

Note: We’ll be updating these QB rankings as needed throughout the week, so check back for the latest changes.

Week 17 Fantasy QB Rankings

These rankings are based on four-point passing TD scoring

Rank Player

1 Josh Allen, Bills @ Bengals

2 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Broncos

3 Justin Fields, Bears @ Lions

4 Dak Prescott, Cowboys @ Titans

5 Justin Herbert, Chargers vs. Rams

6 Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Steelers

7 Joe Burrow, Bengals vs. Bills

8 Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Vikings

9 Kirk Cousins, Vikings @ Packers

10 Jared Goff, Lions vs. Bears

11 Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins @ Patriots

12 Geno Smith, Seahawks vs. Jets

13 Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars @ Texans

14 Gardner Minshew, Eagles vs. Saints

15 Deshaun Watson, Browns @ Commanders

16 Tom Brady, Buccaneers vs. Panthers

17 Brock Purdy, 49ers @ Raiders

18 Russell Wilson, Broncos @ Chiefs

19 Colt McCoy, Cardinals @ Falcons

20 Mac Jones, Patriots vs. Dolphins

21 Kenny Pickett, Steelers @ Ravens

22 Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Colts

23 Derek Carr, Raiders vs. 49ers

24 Davis Mills, Texans vs. Jaguars

25 Baker Mayfield, Rams @ Chargers

26 Desmond Ridder, Falcons vs. Cardinals

27 Mike White, Jets @ Seahawks

28 Taylor Heinicke, Commanders vs. Browns

29 Nick Foles, Colts @ Giants

30 Andy Dalton, Saints @ Eagles

31 Sam Darnold, Panthers @ Buccaneers

32 Malik Willis, Titans vs. Cowboys