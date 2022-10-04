Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his 2023 Shriners Open Picks in a first look and research for this week’s PGA TOUR event.

2021 Shriners — Picks & Preview | DraftKings Picks | Bets & Odds | Own Projections

2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Key Stats

SG: Approach

Eagles Gained

SG: Off The Tee

Opportunities Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Course

Course: TPC Summerlin

Yardage: 7,255

Par: 71

Greens: Bentgrass

2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Past Winners

21 Im -24

20 Laird -23

19 Na -23

18 DeChambeau -21

17 Cantlay -9

16 Pampling -20

15 Kaufman -16

2023 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, October 7

Roster: Six Golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Sungjae Im $10,400

High-End Values

Taylor Montgomery $9,500

Emiliano Grillo $9,300

Tom Hoge $9,000

Second-Level Values

Taylor Pendrith $8,700

Si Woo Kim $8,600

Dean Burmester $8,500

Mid-Level Values

Kurt Kitayama $7,500

Matthew NeSmith $7,500

Andrew Putnam 7,300

Stephan Jaeger $7,200

Scrub Values

Davis Thompson $7,000

Lee Hodges $7,000

Beau Hossler $6,900

Chris Gotterup $6,800

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all Writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.