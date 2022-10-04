Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers
Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his 2023 Shriners Open Picks in a first look and research for this week’s PGA TOUR event.
2021 Shriners — Picks & Preview | DraftKings Picks | Bets & Odds | Own Projections
Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | Email
2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Key Stats
SG: Approach
Eagles Gained
SG: Off The Tee
Opportunities Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Course
Course: TPC Summerlin
Yardage: 7,255
Par: 71
Greens: Bentgrass
2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Past Winners
21 Im -24
20 Laird -23
19 Na -23
18 DeChambeau -21
17 Cantlay -9
16 Pampling -20
15 Kaufman -16
2023 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and ties after 36 holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, October 7
Roster: Six Golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Sungjae Im $10,400
High-End Values
Taylor Montgomery $9,500
Emiliano Grillo $9,300
Tom Hoge $9,000
Second-Level Values
Taylor Pendrith $8,700
Si Woo Kim $8,600
Dean Burmester $8,500
Mid-Level Values
Kurt Kitayama $7,500
Matthew NeSmith $7,500
Andrew Putnam 7,300
Stephan Jaeger $7,200
Scrub Values
Davis Thompson $7,000
Lee Hodges $7,000
Beau Hossler $6,900
Chris Gotterup $6,800
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
For sports bettinghead over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all Writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.