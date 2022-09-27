Fantasy football winners and losers from NFL Week 3

Week 3 saw some unexpected names at the top of the list in terms of Fantasy points scored. Despite some randoms, though, there are still a few usual Suspects atop the list.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 3 and who was a Bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

QB Lamar Jackson (39.42), WR DeVonta Smith (30.9), RB Khalil Herbert (30.9), WR Mack Hollins (29.96), TE Mark Andrews (28.9), WR Marquise Brown (28.0), QB Jalen Hurts (27.6), QB Josh Allen (26.7), RB Derrick Henry (25.3), QB Trevor Lawrence (25.18), WR Russel Gage (24.7), RB Jamaal Williams (24.7), WR Zay Jones (24.5), RB Devin Singletary (24.1), TE David Njoku (23.9), WR Chris Olave (23.7), WR Amari Cooper (23.1)

This week had a lot less players boom and a lot of the players who did were surprises. Jackson, Hurts and Allen did their thing and dominated again while Lawrence sneaks on the list with a 25.18 in a blowout win against the Chargers.

Herbert led the way for the running backs as he got all of the work with David Montgomery getting injured. King Henry finds himself on the list with a nice game against the Raiders this week. Williams was in a situation like Herbert as the starter D’Andre Swift got hurt and he was able to find the end zone twice. Singletary had a great receiving day as he logged nine catches for 78 yards and a score.

A lot of wide receivers make the boom list this week, but Hollins led the way with 29.94 points which was a complete shock. Hollywood Brown registered 14 grabs for 140 yards in a game that the Cardinals scored just 12 points. Gage stepped up in the absence of all of the Buccaneers receivers and Jones had a nice connection with Lawrence in their win. Olave had the first big game of his career and Cooper was able to have a great game on Thursday Night Football.

Andrews scored two touchdowns and led the tight ends in points. Njoku, like Cooper, showed up on Thursday night and found the end zone on nine grabs.

Busted

DST Chargers (-6.0), WR Skyy Moore (-2.0), DST Vikings (-1.0), RB David Montgomery (1.1), WR DJ Moore (2.5), WR Jerry Jeudy (3.7), WR Brandin Cooks (4.2), WR Allen Robinson (4.3), WR Justin Jefferson (4.4), TE Darren Waller (5.2), WR Tyreek Hill (5.3), RB Miles Sanders (5.4), RB Aaron Jones (5.7), AJ Dillion (5.8), WR Rashod Bateman (5.9), TE Pat Freiermuth (6.1), WR Gabriel Davis (6.7), RB Joe Mixon (6.8), TE George Kittle (6.8), RB Alvin Kamara (7.3), RB D’Andre Swift (7.6), WR Mike Williams (8.5), QB Carson Wentz (8.64), RB James Conner (8.7), RB Javonte Williams (9.0)

The limited list of booms leads to an extensive list of busts. This includes the Chargers and Vikings who both went negative and Moore who had a fumble on a return leading to a negative two. The only quarterback who was a real Bust was Wentz who had back-to-back 27-point performances in Weeks 1 and 2.

A bunch of running backs busted, but Montgomery, Mixon and Swift left their matchups early due to injury. Kamara and Conner each played banged up, so their lack of production also makes sense. Jones and Dillion were each shut down by the dynamic Buccaneers defense. Sanders was unproductive despite his team easily taking care of the Commanders. Williams was not a significant bust, but he filed to reach ten points and was projected in the high teens.

A bunch of high tier receivers struggled on Sunday. Jefferson and Hill were very quiet despite each having a 40-point Fantasy performance already this season. Moore, Jeudy, Cooks and Robinson are all hit or miss guys who definitely missed this week. Bateman had a fumble that hurt his production and Davis couldn’t get going against the Miami secondary. Williams should have had a big day for the Chargers with Keenan Allen out but only hauled in one pass for a touchdown.

Waller was the biggest bust at tight end this week as he registered just three catches. The entire Steelers offense struggled on Thursday and Freiermuth was a victim of that. Kittle also failed to make an impact in his season debut.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

New England had another solid Fantasy day overall as two players eclipsed 20 points. DeVante Parker had his best day as he put up a 20.6 without finding the end zone. Rhamondre Stevenson saw a lot of work and had 20.1 points on the back of 73 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Mac Jones had a 15.94 and turned it over three times so he could have been well over 20 if he played a clean game. Damien Harris had a 12.6 behind a rushing touchdown. The tight ends failed to have a productive day again as Jonnu Smith had a 6.5 and Hunter Henry had a 1.8.