Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Josh Palmer looking close to a must-start in Week 9

Things are not looking good for the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps. Mike Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain and Keenan Allen’s hamstring injury Somehow got Worse on his bye week. It’s a borderline disaster for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, but it’s also a major opportunity for Josh Palmer in Week 9.

Palmer was in the concussion protocol himself, but he’s expected to be a full go in Week 9 against a Falcons defense that has allowed the most PPR Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Palmer has seen at least eight targets in three games this season and he’s topped 13 Fantasy points in all of them. Eight is closer to his target floor this week than it is to his upside.

Palmer isn’t the only Chargers pass catcher who should benefit. Austin Ekeler’s league-leading target share at running back remains secure, as does Gerald Everett as a top-10 tight end. Even DeAndre Carter becomes a potential flex in a great Matchup if Allen Misses Week 9.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:

Week 9 WR Preview



The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here’s what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know



47.1 — DJ Moore has scored 47.1 PPR Fantasy points in two games without Christian McCaffrey. Only DeAndre Hopkins has scored more in the last two weeks.

41 of Rondale Moore's 69 Week 8 snaps came from the slot. He's a borderline No. 2 if the team keeps him in the slot where he belongs.

Targets for Terrace Marshall Jr. in Week 8, three of which were in the end zone. The second-year player is worth a look, especially if this is a sign of growing chemistry with PJ Walker.

In seven games against the Cardinals, DK Metcalf has never topped 58 receiving yards and has only grabbed one touchdown.

The Falcons Surrender the most Fantasy points per game (46) to wide receivers. Josh Palmer is a good play with Keenan Allen and a must-start without him.

Touchdowns for Diontae Johnson and Chris Godwin. They're both regression (and buy low) candidates.

Targets for Romeo Doubs in Week 8. He's a borderline start for as long as Allen Lazard is out.

WR Preview Matchups that matter



