Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Chase Claypool trade opens up bigger role for George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday in a deal that is complicated for Claypool’s Fantasy value but has a more clear impact on several other players in Fantasy Football.

First, for the Steelers, this should clear up a target logjam. Claypool had been targeted on 15.7% of Kenny Pickett’s pass attempts this season and we would expect those targets to be spread out between Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth is still the only must-start option because of his position, but it’s easier to see a path now to Johnson and Pickens being Weekly WR3 options. Before this deal, you may have been considering dropping the Steelers’ wide receivers on their bye. I wouldn’t do that now.

The other big winner in the deal is Justin Fields. Claypool is an enormous upgrade over anyone not named Darnell Mooney in Chicago and there’s a chance he’ll eventually be Fields’ No. 1 option. That’s obviously complicating for Mooney, though I’m not sure we should expect it will impact him much in Week 9. Still view Mooney as a boom/bust WR3 in Week 9, but the chances of him being a difference Maker down the stretch took a big hit today.

As for Claypool himself, initially, this looks like a downgrade. The Bears pass approximately half as often as the Steelers, so less competition for targets won’t necessarily help him. And it’s hard to imagine Claypool making an immediate impact after a midseason trade. But there is the upside that he could eventually be Fields’ No. 1 WR, and Fields has been improving as a passer in recent weeks. I wouldn’t mind trying to buy Claypool in Dynasty, but we should have pretty low expectations for the remainder of 2022.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:

Week 9 WR Preview



The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here’s what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know



47.1 — DJ Moore has scored 47.1 PPR Fantasy points in two games without Christian McCaffrey. Only DeAndre Hopkins has scored more in the last two weeks.

— DJ Moore has scored 47.1 PPR Fantasy points in two games without Christian McCaffrey. Only DeAndre Hopkins has scored more in the last two weeks. 41 — 41 of Rondale Moore’s 69 Week 8 snaps came from the slot. He’s a borderline No. 2 if the team keeps him in the slot where he belongs.

— 41 of Rondale Moore’s 69 Week 8 snaps came from the slot. He’s a borderline No. 2 if the team keeps him in the slot where he belongs. 9 — Targets for Terrace Marshall Jr. in Week 8, three of which were in the end zone. The second-year player is worth a look, especially if this is a sign of growing chemistry with PJ Walker.

— Targets for Terrace Marshall Jr. in Week 8, three of which were in the end zone. The second-year player is worth a look, especially if this is a sign of growing chemistry with PJ Walker. 58 — In seven games against the Cardinals, DK Metcalf has never topped 58 receiving yards and has only grabbed one touchdown.

— In seven games against the Cardinals, DK Metcalf has never topped 58 receiving yards and has only grabbed one touchdown. 46.4 — The Falcons Surrender the most Fantasy points per game (46) to wide receivers. Josh Palmer is a good play with Keenan Allen and a must-start without him.

— The Falcons Surrender the most Fantasy points per game (46) to wide receivers. Josh Palmer is a good play with Keenan Allen and a must-start without him. 0 — Touchdowns for Diontae Johnson and Chris Godwin. They’re both regression (and buy low) candidates.

— Touchdowns for Diontae Johnson and Chris Godwin. They’re both regression (and buy low) candidates. 7 — Targets for Romeo Doubs in Week 8. He’s a borderline start for as long as Allen Lazard is out.

WR Preview Matchups that matter



WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets







