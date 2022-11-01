Fantasy Football Week 9: Running Back rankings

You’ll never believe this, but the Green Bay Packers stood pat at the NFL trade deadline. Shocker! Bad for fans of the team (and the team itself?), but good for Aaron Jones Fantasy managers? Considering his place in the Packers’ passing game — Jones is tied for second on the team in receptions through eight weeks — Fantasy Managers might be loving the fact that Green Bay didn’t bring any new faces in to possibly Steal touches and points away from its top Offensive weapon.

And don’t look now, but Jones may be starting to go on a bit of a Redemption tour after a stretch of four games in which he failed to reach double-digit half-PPR points three different times.

Jones is coming off his biggest rushing workload of the season in a Sunday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills and their stout defense, carrying the ball 20 times for 143 yards — both season highs. They chipped in with four catches, too, but no trips to the end zone meant an RB11 overall finish.

Add in his RB4 finish from the week prior, and you’re looking at 41.8 half-PPR points for Jones over the past two weeks. So yeah, Jones Managers are probably cool with the Packers’ inactivity at the deadline.

Packers running back Aaron Jones has been on a tear in Fantasy football the past two weeks. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Jones profiles as the No. 5 running back option for Week 9 heading into a matchup against the Detroit Lions’ porous defense — dead last in the league in total yards allowed, third-worst in rushing yards allowed — with two of our four analysts giving him top-three nods.

With the likes of Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley all is byes this week, Derrick Henry checks in as our crew’s No. 1 pick among the ballcarriers.

Here’s the running back position — check out where Jones and the rest of the RBs Landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 9:

