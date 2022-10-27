Fantasy Football Week 8 WR Preview: Kadarius Toney trade Locks Wan’Dale Robinson in as Giants’ WR1

The Giants entered the season with a receiving corps that was long on the upside, and relatively deep. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Wan’Dale Robinson all gave the team reason to believe they’d be fine at the position. So much so, that there was speculation Darius Slayton might be traded. Things look a lot different at the end of October.

Shepard Tore his ACL, Golladay has been unable to stay on the field and he looked awful when he did play, and now Toney has been dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs for third- and sixth-round picks. Robinson is still there and could feast as the true No. 1 for the Giants over the rest of the season.

In Week 6, Robinson turned four targets into 12.7 PPR Fantasy points and scored his first career touchdown. In Week 7 he earned eight first half targets against Jacksonville but played sparingly in the second half due to an undisclosed injury. He’s not on the injury report heading into Week 9, so we’re projecting him as full go, which makes him a No. 1 receiver with upside against Seattle.

If Robinson is able to stay healthy, and that’s a big if, he could be close to a must-start player playing the Shepard role for Daniel Jones. That role put Shepard on a 100-catch pace whenever the two were on the field together. And don’t forget about Slayton either. He’s a boom/bust flex with Robinson on the field and could be a No. 3 receiver if Robinson misses time.

The Giants don’t have the depth they thought they did to start the season, but they could still have a couple of Fantasy-relevant wide receivers moving forward.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:

Week 8 WR Preview



The following players are not being projected to play in Week 8 at this time. Here’s what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know



5.0 — Diontae Johnson’s 5.0 yards per target ranks dead last among qualifying receivers.

— Diontae Johnson’s 5.0 yards per target ranks dead last among qualifying receivers. 912 — Chris Olave leads the NFL with 912 air yards and he’s only played six and a half games.

— Chris Olave leads the NFL with 912 air yards and he’s only played six and a half games. 6 — CeeDee Lamb saw a season-low six targets in Dak Prescott’s first game back. Prescott has historically spread the ball around more than most quarterbacks.

— CeeDee Lamb saw a season-low six targets in Dak Prescott’s first game back. Prescott has historically spread the ball around more than most quarterbacks. 27 — DeAndre Hopkins played 27 snaps in the slot in his first game back. This would crush Rondale Moore’s value, Moore isn’t a winning outsider.

— DeAndre Hopkins played 27 snaps in the slot in his first game back. This would crush Rondale Moore’s value, Moore isn’t a winning outsider. 36% — DJ Moore has an elite 36% target per route run rate with Christian McCaffrey off the field.

— DJ Moore has an elite 36% target per route run rate with Christian McCaffrey off the field. 30% — Drake London and Darnell Mooney are two of eight pass catchers to earn a 30% target share and air yards share this year. If only their teams would throw 30 passes per game…

WR Preview Matchups that matter



WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets







