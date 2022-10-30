Fantasy football Week 8 inactives

Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

4 p.m. ET games

Offense



Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Wrist — Questionable

Impact: Amid trade rumors, it remains to be seen whether Cooks will even be allowed to suit up.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Groin — OUT

Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett may end up being the team’s top two WR options this week.

Matt Ryan, QB, IND: Shoulder — OUT

Impact: Sam Ehlinger was already going to take over the starting job. The shoulder has nothing to do with it.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Personal — OUT

Impact: Darrell Henderson Jr. once again will handle No. 1 RB duties. WR Van Jefferson has been activated from IR.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee — OUT

Impact: Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton have pretty much made Golladay a Forgotten man anyway.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye — OUT

Impact: Chris Myarick will take over TE duties.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: His ribs are hurting as well, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him try to play.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Knee — Questionable

Impact: There is still a chance he sits, which would open it up for Marquise Goodwin or Dee Eskridge to see extra looks.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Brandon Aiyuk becomes the primary focus in the passing game.

Jauan Jennings, WR, SF: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: If he can play, Samuel’s absence opens up a lot of possibilities for him.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Malik Willis has started in practice most of the week. He appears to be ready to step up.

Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable but would be the No. 3 WR if he plays.

Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf — Questionable

Impact: He has practiced all week, so it’s looking good for him to play.

Defense

Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Chest — Questionable

Rasheem Green, DE, HOU: Knee — Questionable

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle — OUT

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Finger — Questionable

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Elbow — Questionable

Poona Ford, DT, SEA: Ankle — Questionable

Darrell Taylor, DE, SEA: Groin — Questionable

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — OUT

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Calf — OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle — Questionable

Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot — OUT

Sunday night game

Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder — OUT

Impact: Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs will be the Packers’ top WR options.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: The team is optimistic they can finally get back onto the field this week.

Rashan Gary, LB, GB: Concussion — Questionable

9:30 am ET London game

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip — OUT

Jamal Agnew, WR, JAX: Knee — Inactive

Impact: Even if he played, he’d have zero Fantasy effect unless he returned a kick for a score.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs — OUT

Impact: Eno Benjamin should handle the majority of carries.

Darrel Williams, RB, ARI: Knee — Active

Impact: He’s still likely to get only a handful of touches.

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip — Active

Impact: Rodrigo Blankenship will reportedly be handling kickoffs and may well end up taking some of the FG attempts, too.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Raheem Blackshear will get some carries behind D’Onta Foreman.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee — Inactive

Impact: Malik Davis was signed from the practice squad, which was a huge tipoff.

Noah Brown, WR, DAL: Foot — Inactive

Impact: Jalen Tolbert could be in the mix for some targets.

Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL: Knee — Active

Impact: It’s not so much starting that’s a problem for Schultz. The issue could be an inability to finish the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Concussion — Active

Impact: After a full Friday practice, it’s not a surprise to see St. Brown playing Sunday.

Davante Adams, WR, LV: Illness — Active

Impact: After missing a few days with flu-like symptoms, Adams appears to be fine for Sunday.

Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel — Active

Impact: Meanwhile, Hunter Renfrow is not on the injury report and will see whatever targets Hollins isn’t on the field for.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Foster Moreau’s Fantasy value once again surges.

Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring — Active

Impact: Smythe takes Fantasy value away from Mike Gesicki without really claiming much for himself.

Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Hamstring — Active

Impact: Tyquan Thornton might get more looks this week even with Agholor being able to play.

Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Chris Olave and likely Taysom Hill would get a very large share of the team’s passing targets.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot — OUT

Impact: Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith become deep-league flex options.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Hamstring — Active

Impact: On a Weekly basis, whichever Saints TE gets the cleanest bill of health is the one to consider as a bye week streaming option.

Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Ankle — Inactive

Impact: See above.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee — OUT

Impact: Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson will get to see who Zach Wilson likes best.

Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin — OUT

Impact: Nick Sciba has been signed as an emergency replacement. You had best look elsewhere if Boswell is your kicker.

Defense

Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle — OUT

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back — Active

AJ Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring — OUT

Jaylinn Hawkins, S, ATL: Concussion — OUT

Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder — Active

Juston Burris, S, CAR: Hip — Active

Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs — Active

Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Shoulder — Active

Malik Hooker, S, DAL: Hamstring — Inactive

DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Finger — OUT

Divine Deablo, LB, LV: Back — Active

Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Illness — Active

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back — Active

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin — Active

Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Team decision — Inactive

Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Illness — Inactive

Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee — OUT

Josh Uche, LB, NE: Hamstring — Active

Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Ankle — Active

Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Ankle — OUT

David Onyemata, DT, NO: Illness — Active

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen — OUT

Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Knee — Active

Larry Ogunjobi, DE, PIT: Knee — OUT