Fantasy football Week 8 inactives
Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should start arriving in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 am ET for the early games and 2:30 pm ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Wrist — Questionable
Impact: Amid trade rumors, it remains to be seen whether Cooks will even be allowed to suit up.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Groin — OUT
Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett may end up being the team’s top two WR options this week.
Matt Ryan, QB, IND: Shoulder — OUT
Impact: Sam Ehlinger was already going to take over the starting job. The shoulder has nothing to do with it.
Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Personal — OUT
Impact: Darrell Henderson Jr. once again will handle No. 1 RB duties. WR Van Jefferson has been activated from IR.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee — OUT
Impact: Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton have pretty much made Golladay a Forgotten man anyway.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye — OUT
Impact: Chris Myarick will take over TE duties.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: His ribs are hurting as well, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him try to play.
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Knee — Questionable
Impact: There is still a chance he sits, which would open it up for Marquise Goodwin or Dee Eskridge to see extra looks.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Brandon Aiyuk becomes the primary focus in the passing game.
Jauan Jennings, WR, SF: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: If he can play, Samuel’s absence opens up a lot of possibilities for him.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Malik Willis has started in practice most of the week. He appears to be ready to step up.
Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable but would be the No. 3 WR if he plays.
Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf — Questionable
Impact: He has practiced all week, so it’s looking good for him to play.
Defense
Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Chest — Questionable
Rasheem Green, DE, HOU: Knee — Questionable
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle — OUT
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Finger — Questionable
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Elbow — Questionable
Poona Ford, DT, SEA: Ankle — Questionable
Darrell Taylor, DE, SEA: Groin — Questionable
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — OUT
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Calf — OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle — Questionable
Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot — OUT
Sunday night game
Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder — OUT
Impact: Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs will be the Packers’ top WR options.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: The team is optimistic they can finally get back onto the field this week.
Rashan Gary, LB, GB: Concussion — Questionable
9:30 am ET London game
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip — OUT
Jamal Agnew, WR, JAX: Knee — Inactive
Impact: Even if he played, he’d have zero Fantasy effect unless he returned a kick for a score.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs — OUT
Impact: Eno Benjamin should handle the majority of carries.
Darrel Williams, RB, ARI: Knee — Active
Impact: He’s still likely to get only a handful of touches.
Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip — Active
Impact: Rodrigo Blankenship will reportedly be handling kickoffs and may well end up taking some of the FG attempts, too.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Raheem Blackshear will get some carries behind D’Onta Foreman.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee — Inactive
Impact: Malik Davis was signed from the practice squad, which was a huge tipoff.
Noah Brown, WR, DAL: Foot — Inactive
Impact: Jalen Tolbert could be in the mix for some targets.
Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL: Knee — Active
Impact: It’s not so much starting that’s a problem for Schultz. The issue could be an inability to finish the game.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Concussion — Active
Impact: After a full Friday practice, it’s not a surprise to see St. Brown playing Sunday.
Davante Adams, WR, LV: Illness — Active
Impact: After missing a few days with flu-like symptoms, Adams appears to be fine for Sunday.
Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel — Active
Impact: Meanwhile, Hunter Renfrow is not on the injury report and will see whatever targets Hollins isn’t on the field for.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring — Inactive
Impact: Foster Moreau’s Fantasy value once again surges.
Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring — Active
Impact: Smythe takes Fantasy value away from Mike Gesicki without really claiming much for himself.
Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Hamstring — Active
Impact: Tyquan Thornton might get more looks this week even with Agholor being able to play.
Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Chris Olave and likely Taysom Hill would get a very large share of the team’s passing targets.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot — OUT
Impact: Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith become deep-league flex options.
Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Hamstring — Active
Impact: On a Weekly basis, whichever Saints TE gets the cleanest bill of health is the one to consider as a bye week streaming option.
Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Ankle — Inactive
Impact: See above.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee — OUT
Impact: Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson will get to see who Zach Wilson likes best.
Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin — OUT
Impact: Nick Sciba has been signed as an emergency replacement. You had best look elsewhere if Boswell is your kicker.
Defense
Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle — OUT
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back — Active
AJ Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring — OUT
Jaylinn Hawkins, S, ATL: Concussion — OUT
Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder — Active
Juston Burris, S, CAR: Hip — Active
Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs — Active
Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Shoulder — Active
Malik Hooker, S, DAL: Hamstring — Inactive
DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Finger — OUT
Divine Deablo, LB, LV: Back — Active
Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Illness — Active
Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back — Active
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin — Active
Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Team decision — Inactive
Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Illness — Inactive
Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee — OUT
Josh Uche, LB, NE: Hamstring — Active
Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Ankle — Active
Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Ankle — OUT
David Onyemata, DT, NO: Illness — Active
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen — OUT
Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Knee — Active
Larry Ogunjobi, DE, PIT: Knee — OUT