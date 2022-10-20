Fantasy Football Week 7 Wide Receiver Preview: Chase Claypool worth an add in case trade Rumors pan out
With Kenny Pickett and Pat Freiermuth both expected back in Week 7, I don’t really have a lot of interest in starting Chase Claypool. I expect Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Freiermuth to get more targets than Claypool even after his Spectacular Week 6. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want to add him.
Claypool’s name is one of many that has circulated in trade Rumors since before the season. And he’s one of a handful of players I could see being a big winner. The most obvious, and speculated, location for Claypool would be Green Bay. If he Somehow got there, he could vault into must-start territory with just one good game. But just about any trade location would figure to be to a team that needs him more than the Steelers behave like they do. And there’s a decent chance anyone who trades for him has better quarterback play.
A trade isn’t the only way Claypool’s value could spike. He could catch a long touchdown from Pickett in Week 7 and earn more targets from the rookie. Or someone else on the Steelers could get hurt and move Claypool up in priority. Either way, coming off a great game, I’d like to add and stash Claypool for at least one week anywhere he’s available.
Here is the rest of the Week 7 WR Preview:
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here’s what it means:
Numbers to Know
- 59% — Isaiah McKenzie only ran 59% of the routes in Week 7 and he didn’t perform very well when the Bills did give him a chance.
- 9 — Allen Robinson is tied for first in the league in end zone targets with nine.
- 101 — Chris Godwin has at least 101 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups versus the Panthers.
- 15 — Despite missing last week, Chris Olave still leads the NFL with 15 targets of over 20 yards.
- 2 — Deebo Samuel has just two rushing attempts in each of his last three games.
- 94.4% — After not receiving a single target in Week 5, DeVante Parker’s route participation increased from 40.9% to 94.4% in Week 6.
- 34 — Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with a 34% target per route run rate (minimum 100 routes).
- 14 — Wan’Dale Robinson played just 14 snaps in his first game back from injury, but ran a route on 11 of those snaps
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
