Fantasy Football Week 7 Wide Receiver Preview: Chase Claypool worth an add in case trade Rumors pan out

With Kenny Pickett and Pat Freiermuth both expected back in Week 7, I don’t really have a lot of interest in starting Chase Claypool. I expect Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Freiermuth to get more targets than Claypool even after his Spectacular Week 6. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want to add him.

Week 7 Previews: QB | YOU | RB

Claypool’s name is one of many that has circulated in trade Rumors since before the season. And he’s one of a handful of players I could see being a big winner. The most obvious, and speculated, location for Claypool would be Green Bay. If he Somehow got there, he could vault into must-start territory with just one good game. But just about any trade location would figure to be to a team that needs him more than the Steelers behave like they do. And there’s a decent chance anyone who trades for him has better quarterback play.

A trade isn’t the only way Claypool’s value could spike. He could catch a long touchdown from Pickett in Week 7 and earn more targets from the rookie. Or someone else on the Steelers could get hurt and move Claypool up in priority. Either way, coming off a great game, I’d like to add and stash Claypool for at least one week anywhere he’s available.

Here is the rest of the Week 7 WR Preview:

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Week 7 WR Preview



The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here’s what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know



59% — Isaiah McKenzie only ran 59% of the routes in Week 7 and he didn’t perform very well when the Bills did give him a chance.

Isaiah McKenzie only ran 59% of the routes in Week 7 and he didn’t perform very well when the Bills did give him a chance. 9 — Allen Robinson is tied for first in the league in end zone targets with nine.

— Allen Robinson is tied for first in the league in end zone targets with nine. 101 — Chris Godwin has at least 101 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups versus the Panthers.

— Chris Godwin has at least 101 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups versus the Panthers. 15 — Despite missing last week, Chris Olave still leads the NFL with 15 targets of over 20 yards.

— Despite missing last week, Chris Olave still leads the NFL with 15 targets of over 20 yards. 2 — Deebo Samuel has just two rushing attempts in each of his last three games.

— Deebo Samuel has just two rushing attempts in each of his last three games. 94.4% — After not receiving a single target in Week 5, DeVante Parker’s route participation increased from 40.9% to 94.4% in Week 6.

— After not receiving a single target in Week 5, DeVante Parker’s route participation increased from 40.9% to 94.4% in Week 6. 34 — Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with a 34% target per route run rate (minimum 100 routes).

— Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with a 34% target per route run rate (minimum 100 routes). 14 — Wan’Dale Robinson played just 14 snaps in his first game back from injury, but ran a route on 11 of those snaps

WR Preview Matchups that matter



Projections powered by



Sports line

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets







Projections powered by



Sports line

Projections powered by Sports line