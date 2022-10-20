Fantasy Football Week 7 Wide Receiver Preview: Chase Claypool worth an add in case trade Rumors pan out

With Kenny Pickett and Pat Freiermuth both expected back in Week 7, I don’t really have a lot of interest in starting Chase Claypool. I expect Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Freiermuth to get more targets than Claypool even after his Spectacular Week 6. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want to add him.

Claypool’s name is one of many that has circulated in trade Rumors since before the season. And he’s one of a handful of players I could see being a big winner. The most obvious, and speculated, location for Claypool would be Green Bay. If he Somehow got there, he could vault into must-start territory with just one good game. But just about any trade location would figure to be to a team that needs him more than the Steelers behave like they do. And there’s a decent chance anyone who trades for him has better quarterback play.

A trade isn’t the only way Claypool’s value could spike. He could catch a long touchdown from Pickett in Week 7 and earn more targets from the rookie. Or someone else on the Steelers could get hurt and move Claypool up in priority. Either way, coming off a great game, I’d like to add and stash Claypool for at least one week anywhere he’s available.

