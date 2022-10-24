Fantasy Football Week 7 Injury Tracker: Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams leave with concerning injuries

Jets running back Breece Hall has looked like an Absolute star in recent weeks, and he continued that in Week 7, breaking off a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos. However, his breakout may have been permanently derailed, as he left with a knee injury — and Coach Robert Saleh told Reporters after the game they fear it is a torn ACL for Hall.

Hall was ruled out shortly after being carted to the locker room, and initial testing seemed to show a potentially significant injury. He’ll have to undergo testing and imaging Monday to confirm the extent of the injury, but the initial diagnosis of these kinds of injuries isn’t often wrong.

The Jets do at least have a viable alternative in Michael Carter, who opened the season as the starter while Hall was working slowly. Carter, a fourth-round pick last season, has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 20 career games while showing decent chops as a pass-catcher. He has three-down skills and could be a solid Fantasy starter if Hall has to miss time, although he’s obviously not as good as Hall at this point in their careers. Still, he’ll be a must-add player in any of the 38% of CBS Fantasy Leagues where he isn’t already rostered heading into Week 8.

We’re hoping this ends up being just a minor issue for Hall, and we’re hoping for the same for Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf was, like Hall, forced to leave Sunday’s game with a knee injury and was ruled out shortly after being carted off to the locker room. We similarly don’t have any updates at this point, but it’s ominous nonetheless – he seemed to Twist his knee while trying to make a catch, and he came down awkwardly on it.

And, unlike with Hall, the Seahawks don’t have an obvious player to step up in Metcalf’s absence if it comes to pass – second-year receiver D’Wayne Eskridge hasn’t shown much upside since being a second-round pick in 2021 , and beyond Tyler Lockett there just isn’t much talent on this Seahawks depth chart at receiver. For what it’s worth, Marquise Goodwin caught a couple of touchdowns from Geno Smith Sunday, but you’d probably need to be pretty desperate to rely on him for Fantasy.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



We’ll update this piece when we hear more about Hall and Metcalf, but you might have to look for Replacements for them on the waiver wire. We’ll have more on that in the lead up to Week 8, but Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman will probably be the top target at that position if Carter isn’t available in your league, while Colts receiver Parris Campbell and Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson might be the best option at wide receiver. Let’s hope neither Hall nor Metcalf’s injury is of the season-ending variety because they’re the kind of players who are awfully tough to replace, both in your Fantasy lineups – and even more so for their NFL teams.

Here are some of the other injuries we’re tracking coming out of Sunday’s games: