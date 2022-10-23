Fantasy football Week 7 inactives

Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

4 p.m. ET games

Offense



Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Brett Rypien will get a chance to fill Wilson’s ever-shrinking shoes.

Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Hip — Active

Impact: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are also less than 100%, but all three receivers will dress.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle — Active

Impact: The team was optimistic all week that Jordan would be able to play.

Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC: Knee — OUT/IR

Impact: Sony Michel will spell Austin Ekeler when needed.

Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Mike Williams suddenly has a lot less competition for targets.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring — Active

Impact: It’s still a risk given the uncertainty leading up to today. Still, you kind of have to start him, don’t you?

Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Gerald Everett will start at tight end for the Chargers.

Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Taylor Bertolet is the likely replacement.

Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel — Active

Impact: Albert Wilson might still see a few looks.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Hip — Active

Impact: He’s able to play, so Keelan Cole is inactive instead.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Foster Moreau makes for an interesting TE pivot.

Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Personal — OUT

Impact: Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis will start as the disgruntled Moore’s team-imposed banishment plays out.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring — Active

Impact: They missed practice all week with an eye on being ready for Sunday. We’ll see if the Tactic pays off for Fantasy production.

Defense

DeShawn Williams, DE, DEN: Back — Active

DJ Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle — Active

Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Knee — Inactive

Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Calf — OUT/IR

Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Hamstring — OUT

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Ankle — Active

Isaiah Dunn, CB, SEA: Hamstring — OUT/IR

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — OUT

Charvarius Ward, CB, SF: Groin — Active

Talanoa Hufanga, S, SF: Concussion — Active

Sunday night game

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring — Doubtful

Skylar Thompson, QB, MIA: Thumb — Questionable

Impact: Luckily, Tua Tagovailoa is back and ready to start.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: It looks like the questionable tag is more “paperwork” than actual fear of his not playing.

Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: Mike Gesicki could have a huge night if Smythe is out.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back — Questionable

Christian Wilkins, DE, MIA: Hand — Questionable

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin — Questionable

Kader Kohou, CB, MIA: Oblique — Questionable

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

JK Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee — OUT/IR

Impact: Gus Edwards is back from IR and will join Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in a committee.

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot — Active

Impact: He was limited in practice all week, but performed well enough in warm-ups Sunday to play.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Knee — Active

Impact: While he’s clearly a bit banged up, it was always expected that Andrews would suit up for this one.

Baker Mayfield, QB, CAR: Ankle — Inactive

Impact: PJ Walker will start for what is now a McCaffrey-less offense.

D’Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder — Inactive

Impact: Jamaal Williams will get the start and most of the RB touches.

DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle — OUT/IR

Impact: Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy will battle it out for WR3 duties.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Knee — Active

Impact: He should be the WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Ankle — OUT/IR

Impact: The timing works out with Sammy Watkins returning from IR.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs should continue to get the majority of WR targets.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring — Active

Impact: Jamal Agnew (knee) is out, which is likely why Jones will give it a shot.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee — OUT

Impact: With the emergence of Wan’Dale Robinson, nobody’s missing Golladay.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Darius Slayton could be in the flex conversation.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee — OUT

Impact: Russell Gage will presumably be the WR3.

Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck — OUT

Impact: Cade Otton should continue to get Tom Brady’s attention.

Kyle Philips, WR, TEN: Hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gets a bump in Fantasy value.

Carson Wentz, QB, WAS: Finger — OUT/IR

Impact: Taylor Heinicke steps into the Washington huddle.

Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin will be the top WR options.

Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Groin — OUT

Impact: Either Cam Sims or Dax Milne could surprise.

Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf — OUT

Impact: John Bates (hamstring) will play, but he had been questionable. You may want to look elsewhere.

Defense

Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin — Active

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Quad — Active

Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Concussion — Inactive

Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder — Active

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle — Active

Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs — Inactive

Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf — OUT

Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder — OUT

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle — Active

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Concussion — OUT

Charles Harris, DE, DET: Groin — OUT

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Team decision — Inactive

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle — OUT

Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Nose — OUT

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad — Active

DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Foot — Active

Foyesade Olokun, LB, JAX: Calf — Active

Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf — OUT/IR

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot — OUT

Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Hip — OUT

Mike Edwards, S, TB: Elbow — Active

Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow — OUT