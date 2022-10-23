Fantasy football Week 7 inactives
Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should start arriving in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 am ET for the early games and 2:30 pm ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Brett Rypien will get a chance to fill Wilson’s ever-shrinking shoes.
Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Hip — Active
Impact: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are also less than 100%, but all three receivers will dress.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle — Active
Impact: The team was optimistic all week that Jordan would be able to play.
Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC: Knee — OUT/IR
Impact: Sony Michel will spell Austin Ekeler when needed.
Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Mike Williams suddenly has a lot less competition for targets.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring — Active
Impact: It’s still a risk given the uncertainty leading up to today. Still, you kind of have to start him, don’t you?
Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Gerald Everett will start at tight end for the Chargers.
Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Taylor Bertolet is the likely replacement.
Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel — Active
Impact: Albert Wilson might still see a few looks.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Hip — Active
Impact: He’s able to play, so Keelan Cole is inactive instead.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Foster Moreau makes for an interesting TE pivot.
Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Personal — OUT
Impact: Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis will start as the disgruntled Moore’s team-imposed banishment plays out.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring — Active
Impact: They missed practice all week with an eye on being ready for Sunday. We’ll see if the Tactic pays off for Fantasy production.
Defense
DeShawn Williams, DE, DEN: Back — Active
DJ Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle — Active
Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Knee — Inactive
Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Calf — OUT/IR
Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Hamstring — OUT
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Ankle — Active
Isaiah Dunn, CB, SEA: Hamstring — OUT/IR
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — OUT
Charvarius Ward, CB, SF: Groin — Active
Talanoa Hufanga, S, SF: Concussion — Active
Sunday night game
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring — Doubtful
Skylar Thompson, QB, MIA: Thumb — Questionable
Impact: Luckily, Tua Tagovailoa is back and ready to start.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: It looks like the questionable tag is more “paperwork” than actual fear of his not playing.
Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Mike Gesicki could have a huge night if Smythe is out.
Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back — Questionable
Christian Wilkins, DE, MIA: Hand — Questionable
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin — Questionable
Kader Kohou, CB, MIA: Oblique — Questionable
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
JK Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee — OUT/IR
Impact: Gus Edwards is back from IR and will join Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in a committee.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot — Active
Impact: He was limited in practice all week, but performed well enough in warm-ups Sunday to play.
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Knee — Active
Impact: While he’s clearly a bit banged up, it was always expected that Andrews would suit up for this one.
Baker Mayfield, QB, CAR: Ankle — Inactive
Impact: PJ Walker will start for what is now a McCaffrey-less offense.
D’Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder — Inactive
Impact: Jamaal Williams will get the start and most of the RB touches.
DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle — OUT/IR
Impact: Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy will battle it out for WR3 duties.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Knee — Active
Impact: He should be the WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Ankle — OUT/IR
Impact: The timing works out with Sammy Watkins returning from IR.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs should continue to get the majority of WR targets.
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring — Active
Impact: Jamal Agnew (knee) is out, which is likely why Jones will give it a shot.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee — OUT
Impact: With the emergence of Wan’Dale Robinson, nobody’s missing Golladay.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Darius Slayton could be in the flex conversation.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee — OUT
Impact: Russell Gage will presumably be the WR3.
Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck — OUT
Impact: Cade Otton should continue to get Tom Brady’s attention.
Kyle Philips, WR, TEN: Hamstring — Inactive
Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gets a bump in Fantasy value.
Carson Wentz, QB, WAS: Finger — OUT/IR
Impact: Taylor Heinicke steps into the Washington huddle.
Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring — Inactive
Impact: Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin will be the top WR options.
Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Groin — OUT
Impact: Either Cam Sims or Dax Milne could surprise.
Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf — OUT
Impact: John Bates (hamstring) will play, but he had been questionable. You may want to look elsewhere.
Defense
Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin — Active
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Quad — Active
Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Concussion — Inactive
Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder — Active
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle — Active
Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs — Inactive
Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf — OUT
Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder — OUT
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle — Active
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Concussion — OUT
Charles Harris, DE, DET: Groin — OUT
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Team decision — Inactive
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle — OUT
Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Nose — OUT
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad — Active
DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Foot — Active
Foyesade Olokun, LB, JAX: Calf — Active
Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf — OUT/IR
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot — OUT
Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Hip — OUT
Mike Edwards, S, TB: Elbow — Active
Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow — OUT
.