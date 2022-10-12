Fantasy football Week 6 shadow report: Key WR/CB matchups

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we’re able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and Fantasy advice each week.

Below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding Fantasy impact.

To view the primary Defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our Weekly WR vs. CB cheat sheet.

Unless otherwise noted, References to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Advantageous matchups

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones vs. Steelers’ Ahkello Witherspoon, Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace

The Buccaneers’ pass-heavy offense is back and it will benefit from an excellent Week 6 matchup. The Steelers are struggling badly against wide receivers, allowing the most Fantasy points overall, as well as the second most to the Perimeter and fourth most to the slot. Pittsburgh has allowed the most yards (1,106) and TDs (nine) to the position. Eight wide receivers have already burned them for 16-plus Fantasy points and five of the eight reached 23 points. Injuries are part of the issue, as Witherspoon has missed the past two games, and both Sutton and Wallace left Sunday’s blowout loss to Buffalo early. Upgrade the entire Buccaneers’ pass offense.



1 Related

Cardinals’ Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and AJ Green vs. Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Michael Jackson

This is an interesting one, as the Seahawks have allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to wide receivers, as well as the second fewest to the perimeter. It’s a volume deal, though, as they’ve faced only 79 WR targets (second fewest) and are allowing 8.4 yards per target (14th highest) to the position. Seattle has been absolutely crushed by RBs and TEs in the pass game and are allowing 8.8 yards per pass attempt overall, which is worst in the league. Wide receivers have had some luck against them (at least one has 14-plus points in all five games), and you’d expect their overall pass defense struggles to benefit wideouts even more moving forward. The primary reason is the team’s unproven talent at the position, which is led by Day 3 rookies Woolen and Bryant (slot), as well as journeyman Jackson. It’s hard to imagine Brown struggling in this Matchup (he’ll see a lot of Woolen) and Moore has a plus Matchup inside against Bryant (Seattle has allowed the seventh-most points to the slot).

Bills’ Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis vs. Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton, L’Jarius Sneed and Jaylen Watson

The Chiefs are struggling across the board against wide receivers. They’ve allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to the position, as well as the third most to both the Perimeter and slot. They’ve allowed the fifth-most catches and third-most TDs (7) to wide receivers. Diggs aligns all over the formation and will see a fairly even share of Fenton, Watson and Sneed. Davis has aligned outside 91% of the time and will Mostly work against Fenton and the Rookie Watson. McKenzie (76% slot) will work against Sneed. All three can be upgraded in what projects as a high-scoring affair.

Other notable upgrades:

Rams’ Cooper Kupp vs. Panthers’ Myles Hartsfield (Slot)

The Panthers, who fired their head coach and defensive coordinator this week, have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the slot this season. Kupp has aligned in the slot on 53% of his routes.

Panthers’ DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson vs. Rams’ David Long, Decobie Durant and Jalen Ramsey

Durant and Long have been sidelined for weeks and it’s uncertain if they’ll return for this game. The Rams have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers, including the fourth-most to the perimeter, which is where Moore (75%) and Anderson (89%) primarily align.

Bears’ Dante Pettis, Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown vs. Commanders’ Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and William Jackson

No one can feel good starting Bears’ pass-catchers right now, but Washington has allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers, as well as the sixth most to the perimeter, and actually benched struggling Jackson for most of Week 5.

Tough matchups

Chargers’ Mike Williams vs. Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II (shadow)

Surtain has Shadowed DK Metcalf and Davante Adams full time on the Perimeter this season, and also spent some time traveling with Brandon Aiyuk in Week 3. The second-year corner has been nothing short of elite and, especially with Ronald Darby out for the season , he seems likely to continue shadowing opposing No. 1 Perimeter receivers. This week, that means shadowing Williams (83% perimeter), who obviously should be downgraded. It’s possible Surtain covers Keenan Allen a little bit, but Allen has missed a month with an injury and generally aligns in the slot. If Surtain is on Williams, Josh Palmer will be in a potentially good spot against Darby’s replacement Damarri Mathis. He can be upgraded against the rookie, but we don’t want to get too carried away, as Denver has allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points to receivers this season, as well as the eighth fewest to the Perimeter and fourth fewest to the slot .

Your preparation for Week 6 begins with identifying the right waiver-wire Pickups for your team. This week, team depth gets tested with the Lions, Raiders, Titans and Texans all on bye. • Waiver Wire Pickups

Eric Moody identifies the top players to add to your roster. • Streaming Pickups

Matt Bowen identifies the players who can help you in deep Leagues or in case of bye week. • NFL Nation’s Fantasy Fallout

Our beat Reporters weigh in on key Fantasy questions. Also See: • Week 6 ESPN Fantasy staff rankings

Positional Ranks for PPR and non-PPR leagues. • Daily Notes

Eric Moody keeps you up to date on what you need to know from a Fantasy perspective.

Bengals Ja’Marr Chase vs. Saints’ Marshon Lattimore (shadow)

Lattimore has already Shadowed Mike Evans and Justin Jefferson this season, although he did not travel with DJ Moore or, most recently, DK Metcalf. That said, it’s far from a lock that he’ll travel with Chase the 77% of the time he’s on the Perimeter this week. There’s a good chance he will if Tee Higgins is sidelined, but it’s more of a toss up if Higgins is active. We know Lattimore is one of the best in the business, but Jefferson didn’t have much trouble in Week 4 (10-147-0 receiving line on 13 targets) and the Saints’ defense has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points over expected to WRs this season, as well as the fifth most to the perimeter. After Jefferson’s big Week 4, both Metcalf (5-88-1) and Tyler Lockett (5-104-2) had a big game against them in Week 5. This is the long way of saying that, while Chase perhaps has a lower ceiling than usual and is more in jeopardy of a down game, you can still feel confident starting him. If Lattimore does shadow Chase, Higgins will have an elite matchup against struggling Paulson Adebo on the other side of the field.

Jaguars’ Marvin Jones Jr., Christian Kirk and Zay Jones vs. Colts’ Brandon Facyson, Kenny Moore II and Stephon Gilmore

The Colts have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to wide receivers this season, as well as the fifth fewest to the perimeter. Gilmore has been outstanding as usual and a huge part of the success. He Shadowed Courtland Sutton full time on the Perimeter last week, but had only done so sparingly earlier this season and isn’t going to travel with Jaguars’ top receiver Kirk, who aligns in the slot 75% of the time. Kirk will instead see Moore most of the time. Moore hasn’t been as great as usual this season, but he’s one of the game’s top slot corners and makes for a tough matchup. Of course, when these teams met in Week 2, Kirk beat both Moore and Gilmore for a touchdown, totaling a 6-78-2 receiving line on six targets in the game. Both Jones’ should be downgraded against Gilmore, Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers out wide, especially after neither cleared 35 yards in the first meeting.

Saints’ Michael Thomas and Chris Olave vs. Bengals’ Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple

The Bengals have been elite against perimeter receivers this season, allowing the third-fewest Fantasy points. They’ve also allowed the fifth-fewest Fantasy points overall to receivers (fewest over expected). Despite facing 103 WR targets (11th most), the Bengals have allowed 709 yards (10th fewest) and only one TD to the position. Thomas (80% perimeter) is expected back from injury this week and both he and Olave (79%), assuming he’s cleared, will have their hands full against Awuzie and Apple. Top corner Awuzie would likely shadow Thomas if Olave is ruled out.

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown vs. Bears’ Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor

This one is less about standout defensive play and more about game situation, as the Bears’ run-heavy scheme has drastically limited the output of the opposing offense this season. The Bears are allowing 8.7 yards per target (11th highest) and a 68% catch rate (sixth highest) to WRs, but they’ve faced only 401 WR routes (second fewest) and 81 WR targets (fourth fewest). In turn, they’re allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, as well as the fewest to the perimeter. That’s not ideal for McLaurin (79% perimeter) or Jahan Dotson (74%) if he returns this week. Justin Jefferson exploded for a 12-154-0 receiving line against Chicago last week, but note that he’s the only wide receiver to reach 13 Fantasy points against them this season. The likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Brandin Cooks and Adam Thielen all fell short of that mark. Samuel (72% slot) is in the best spot here against the Rookie Gordon, but a probable low-volume pass game for Washington could mean trouble for all of the team’s receivers.

Other notable downgrades

Cowboys’ Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown vs. Eagles’ Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox and James Bradberry

Despite Slay and Maddox missing time, the Eagles have allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points over expected to WRs.

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers vs. Browns’ Greg Newsome II (Slot)

The Browns have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to the slot, which is where Meyers aligns 65% of the time.

Jets’ Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis vs. Packers’ Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy vs. Chargers’ Bryce Callahan (Slot)

Other Notes

If Ravens’ Rashod Bateman returns from injury this week, he could draw shadow coverage from Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson. New York has allowed the third-fewest Fantasy points to wide receivers this season, as well as the fewest points to Jackson’s side of the field.

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson vs. Dolphins’ Xavien Howard (Shadow)

If Howard Returns from injury this week, we should expect him to shadow Jefferson, as he did DeVante Parker (1-9-0 receiving line in the game), Bateman (4-108-1), Diggs (7-74-0 ) and Tee Higgins (7-124-1) during Weeks 1-4. As you can see, Howard hasn’t been at his A-game and Miami has, in turn, allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to WRs, as well as the ninth most to the perimeter. The Dolphins have also allowed the second-most points to left Perimeter receivers, which is Jefferson’s primary position (44% of routes). Even if he draws Howard, we’re feeling confident in Jefferson this week, as usual.