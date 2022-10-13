Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Preview: A glimmer of hope for Daniel Jones

At the beginning of the week, the clear top two streaming options were Geno Smith and Carson Wentz. Smith, who has played like a must-start quarterback, saw his roster rate rise to 91% so he’s clearly off the board. And Wentz is rostered in 57% of leagues as well, so you may be looking for a third option. Surprisingly, that option is Daniel Jones.

Jones hasn’t exactly been Fantasy-relevant this season. His 16.2 points per game ranks 23rd among quarterbacks. His 6.4 yards per pass attempt and 2.3% touchdown rate are career lows. In other words, while you might sit Russell Wilson or Matthew Stafford for Smith or Wentz, Jones is more of a Desperation play. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any reason for optimism.

For one thing, Jones is coming off one of his best days as a passer in Week 5 against the Packers. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards, didn’t turn the ball over, and was only sacked once. He showed a strong connection with Darius Slayton, who may be Emerging as a more legitimate No. 1 receiver than Jones has had for most of the year. In the Giants’ only loss this year, Jones threw 37 passes against the Cowboys. If he could approach this type of efficiency against a bad Ravens pass defense, with more pass volume, a 300-yard game is possible.

But Jones doesn’t need 300 yards passing to deliver as a top-12 quarterback because of what he’s capable of with his legs. He ranks fourth among all quarterbacks with 41 rush attempts and third with 230 rush yards. The potential of a 50-yard rushing game with a score lowers the floor of what Jones must do as a passer to be Fantasy-relevant.

Let’s get to the rest of the preview:

Week 6 QB Preview



QB Preview Numbers to know



23.2 — Fantasy points per game in 2022 for Geno Smith, fifth-best in the league.

— Fantasy points per game in 2022 for Geno Smith, fifth-best in the league. 58.4 – Passer rating for Skylar Thompson in relief for the Dolphins. It’s hard to confidently start your Dolphins if Thompson gets the start versus the Vikings.

– Passer rating for Skylar Thompson in relief for the Dolphins. It’s hard to confidently start your Dolphins if Thompson gets the start versus the Vikings. 33.8 – Fantasy points per game surrendered to quarterbacks by the Dolphins in the past three weeks.

– Fantasy points per game surrendered to quarterbacks by the Dolphins in the past three weeks. 23.7% — Marcus Mariota’s bad throw percentage, according to Pro Football Reference, the highest mark in the league.

— Marcus Mariota’s bad throw percentage, according to Pro Football Reference, the highest mark in the league. 8.6% — Broncos pass catchers have dropped 8.6% of Russell Wilson’s throws, only Jimmy Garoppolo has had a higher percentage dropped.

— Broncos pass catchers have dropped 8.6% of Russell Wilson’s throws, only Jimmy Garoppolo has had a higher percentage dropped. 26.6 — Kyler Murray is averaging a career-low 26.6 rushing yards per game.

QB Preview Matchups that matter



QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets



Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)

One To Stash (QB Preview)

