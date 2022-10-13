Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Preview: A glimmer of hope for Daniel Jones

usatsi-19072343-daniel-jones-nyg-qb-pregame-2022-1400.jpg

At the beginning of the week, the clear top two streaming options were Geno Smith and Carson Wentz. Smith, who has played like a must-start quarterback, saw his roster rate rise to 91% so he’s clearly off the board. And Wentz is rostered in 57% of leagues as well, so you may be looking for a third option. Surprisingly, that option is Daniel Jones.

Jones hasn’t exactly been Fantasy-relevant this season. His 16.2 points per game ranks 23rd among quarterbacks. His 6.4 yards per pass attempt and 2.3% touchdown rate are career lows. In other words, while you might sit Russell Wilson or Matthew Stafford for Smith or Wentz, Jones is more of a Desperation play. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any reason for optimism.

  • Week 6 previews: RB | WR | YOU

For one thing, Jones is coming off one of his best days as a passer in Week 5 against the Packers. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards, didn’t turn the ball over, and was only sacked once. He showed a strong connection with Darius Slayton, who may be Emerging as a more legitimate No. 1 receiver than Jones has had for most of the year. In the Giants’ only loss this year, Jones threw 37 passes against the Cowboys. If he could approach this type of efficiency against a bad Ravens pass defense, with more pass volume, a 300-yard game is possible.

But Jones doesn’t need 300 yards passing to deliver as a top-12 quarterback because of what he’s capable of with his legs. He ranks fourth among all quarterbacks with 41 rush attempts and third with 230 rush yards. The potential of a 50-yard rushing game with a score lowers the floor of what Jones must do as a passer to be Fantasy-relevant.

Let’s get to the rest of the preview:

Week 6 QB Preview

QB Preview

Numbers to know

QB Preview

Matchups that matter

Projections powered by

QB Preview

Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)

One To Stash (QB Preview)

Projections powered by

Projections powered by

QB Preview

Heath’s projections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button