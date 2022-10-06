Fantasy Football Week 5 Wide Receiver Preview: Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis are solid No. 3 WRs with upside

I need to admit something to you. I was way too high on Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis coming out of college. I thought both could be the best wide receivers in the 2017 class if everything went right. Just for reference, Cooper Kupp was in that class. So, yeah, I enjoyed it when Davis and Reynolds were both top-15 wide receivers in Week 4. And it’s not that outlandish to believe it could happen again.

For Davis, his breakout appears to be all about getting his quarterback back. Last week marked the sixth time that the pair has started and finished a game together. Davis has 25 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns in those six games. That’s 14.4 PPR FPPG, which would rank 21st this season.

Week 5 previews: RB | QB | YOU

For Reynolds, it was more about who was missing. The Lions were without D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra-St. Brown, and DJ Chark in Week 4. As of Thursday, only Chark had returned to practice. Reynolds has taken advantage of his opportunity to the tune of 13-177-1 on 18 targets over his past two games.

Long-term, both of these guys face risks from other receivers. St. Brown isn’t expected to be out for long and Rookie Jameson Williams could return after the team’s bye. For Davis, it’s not guys returning, but emerging. Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are the future of this franchise and it’s hard to believe they’ll play second and third fiddle all season.

But those concerns are long-term. In Week 5, unless St. Brown returns, you should start both Reynolds and Davis as No. 3 receivers, and they have a lot more upside than that.

Here is the rest of the Week 5 WR Preview:

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Week 5 WR Preview



The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here’s what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know



11 — Season-high 11 targets for DJ Moore in Week 4, although three of those were batted at the line of scrimmage and two of the 11 resulted in interceptions.

— Season-high 11 targets for DJ Moore in Week 4, although three of those were batted at the line of scrimmage and two of the 11 resulted in interceptions. 33% — George Pickens’ target share with Kenny Pickett at quarterback.

— George Pickens’ target share with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. 2 – Two targets, zero catches for Chase Claypool in Week 4.

– Two targets, zero catches for Chase Claypool in Week 4. 50.2 — The Ravens have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

— The Ravens have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to wide receivers. 96% — Romeo Doubs played 96% of the snaps for the Packers in Week 4.

— Romeo Doubs played 96% of the snaps for the Packers in Week 4. 34% — Drake London has earned a 34% target share this season; only Cooper Kupp has been targeted at a higher rate.

WR Preview Matchups that matter



Projections powered by



Sportsline

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets







Projections powered by



Sportsline

Projections powered by Sportsline