Fantasy Football Week 5 Quarterback Rankings: Who is actually worth starting at QB? Why Jared Goff may qualify

So, who is actually good at the quarterback position Entering Week 5 of the NFL season? That’s a tougher question than you might think to answer.

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert are all definitely good, and should be the top five in some order both for Week 5 and in any rest-of-season rankings. After that, there are a lot of question marks. Kyler Murray is off to a terrible start throwing the ball and hasn’t been as effective running as we’re used to; Tom Brady hasn’t looked right amid a bunch of injuries along the Offensive line and to his receiving corps; Matthew Stafford has been a disaster; and Russell Wilson hasn’t been much better. Hoped-for breakouts from Justin Fields and Trey Lance have been sidetracked, and Kirk Cousins ​​and Derek Carr haven’t taken the steps forward we expected either.

Is Joe Burrow the sixth-best quarterback in Fantasy moving forward? Is Trevor Lawrence a top-12 guy? Is Jared Goff? It’s a weird time around the league, with scoring down across the board and would-be star quarterbacks struggling, often with pretty standard coverage schemes that have proven pretty frustrating for even some of the best passers in the league. The big play hasn’t been there for a lot of offenses like Cincinnati’s, and it’s made life tougher than expected for their quarterbacks.

I think there’s a clear tier of five players at the top of the rankings right now, and after that, things look pretty wide open. I mean… Jared Goff is a top-12 QB for me against the Patriots. I don’t feel great about it, but I don’t feel great about a lot of quarterbacks right now.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 5.

