Fantasy Football Week 4 Wide Receiver Preview: Romeo Doubs has a chance to be special

Much has been made about how hard it is to earn Aaron Rodgers’ trust as a rookie wide receiver. And I wouldn’t dispute it because the history is there. But Romeo Doubs just earned eight goals in his third game with Rodgers, which seems like a pretty good indicator that he’s making progress in the area of ​​trust. The fact that he caught all eight targets doesn’t hurt anything, either. It might be time to start looking more at what the future could hold for this Rookie and less at what the past cautions.

Week 4 Previews: RB | WR | QB | YOU

Doubs did not top a 60% snap share in Week 1 or Week 2, but in Week 3 with Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson out, Doubs played 89% of the snaps and produced 21.3 PPR Fantasy points. Allen Lazard is his only real competition for WR1 on this roster and Lazard’s start to 2022 looks suspiciously similar to his 2021 with a low target volume and a high touchdown rate. Through three weeks, it’s hard to argue that Doubs isn’t in the driver’s seat if he keeps progressing as he has. Watson is the only other receiver who could supplant him, but Watson’s done nothing to earn the trust Doubs has.

So what could a Doubs season look like if he holds on to this role? I believe eight targets a game is a fine projection for the Green Bay WR1 rest of the season, which looks something like five or six catches for 60 to 70 yards on a weekly basis. That’s a low-end WR3 without a score and a mid-range WR2 with a score. It’s definitely a must-roster wide receiver. And that’s well short of the upside of the role on a weekly basis.

Must-roster is a great way to describe Doubs. Must-start is not, at least not in Week 4. The Packers face a good Patriots defense that is paired with a pretty awful Patriots offense. There may not be much volume from the Packers’ passing game and Doubs’ role as WR1 is still very much speculative. But if he leads the team in targets again, I’ll be very interested in starting him in Week 5 against the Giants.

Here is the rest of the Week 4 WR Preview:

Week 4 WR Preview



The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here’s what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know



7 — Garrett Wilson is tied for first in the league with seven end zone targets.

— Garrett Wilson is tied for first in the league with seven end zone targets. 50.3% — Amari Cooper leads the NFL with a 50.3% air yards share.

— Amari Cooper leads the NFL with a 50.3% air yards share. 108.3 — In his past three games versus the Rams, Deebo Samuel is averaging 108.3 receiving yards per game.

— In his past three games versus the Rams, Deebo Samuel is averaging 108.3 receiving yards per game. 156 — Receiving yards for Devante Parker in Week 3 are five catches, but he had just one catch in two games before that.

— Receiving yards for Devante Parker in Week 3 are five catches, but he had just one catch in two games before that. 38.9% — DJ Moore has a 38.9% catch rate this year. They had a 60% catch rate in four previous seasons.

— DJ Moore has a 38.9% catch rate this year. They had a 60% catch rate in four previous seasons. 32.9% — Drake London has been targeted on nearly a third of Marcus Mariota’s throws. Only Cooper Kupp and AJ Brown have earned a higher rate.

— Drake London has been targeted on nearly a third of Marcus Mariota’s throws. Only Cooper Kupp and AJ Brown have earned a higher rate. 18.7 — Chris Olave’s 18.7 aDOT is second in the NFL behind only Devante Parker.

WR Preview Matchups that matter



Projections powered by



WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets







