Fantasy Football Week 4 Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em: Understudy Jamaal Williams steps up into the Spotlight

The depth of our Fantasy rosters are about to be tested this week with all the injuries we’re dealing with. It should make for some fun lineup decisions for plenty of Fantasy managers. And by fun, I mean painful for some of you.

Heading into Week 4, here are some of the main injuries we’re monitoring: Dalvin Cook (shoulder), D’Andre Swift (shoulder), David Montgomery (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Michael Thomas ( toe), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Dalton Schultz (knee) and Harrison Butker (ankle). Yes, even our Kickers aren’t safe.

The good news is some of these injuries have created opportunities for other players to step up, including Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison and Chris Olave, among others. We’ll talk about how good these players can be as starting options for Week 4 below.

Most Fantasy Managers would prefer to have the guys they drafted eligible to play, and we’ll see how the injuries play out heading into Sunday. But make sure you have a plan in place for a replacement option if needed, and we’ll have you covered as always with our suggestions.

We always talk about how the fun of being a Fantasy manager is just that — managing your team. And we’ll see how well you do in Week 4 if you’re missing key players due to injury, and how you’re able to replace them while still getting quality production in your lineup.

Projections powered by Sportsline

Jamaal Williams was already a productive Fantasy option when D’Andre Swift was healthy. He showed that in Week 1 when he scored two touchdowns against the Eagles, and he had at least 12 total touches in each of the first two games of the season. Then came Week 3.

Swift, who was already dealing with an ankle injury, left the game at Minnesota with a hurt shoulder. Williams ended up with 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets against the Vikings, and now he’s set for a prominent role for the next two games (at least) until Swift is back.

This Lions offense has been exceptional running the ball this year, as Swift and Williams have combined for four games with at least 16 PPR points. And Williams should continue to do well in Week 4 against Seattle.

The Seahawks have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in every game this season, with Javonte Williams, Jeff Wilson and Cordarrelle Patterson all gaining at least 100 total yards in each matchup. Williams scored 21 PPR points in Week 1, and Patterson went for 22 PPR points last week in Seattle.

I like Williams as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all formats this week. While it’s not fun seeing Swift on the sidelines, Williams can step in and help plenty of Fantasy managers, starting with a big performance against the Seahawks.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks



START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs



START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers



START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End



Packers (vs. NE)

The Packers defense was embarrassed in Week 1 at Minnesota, but since then Green Bay has shut down Chicago and Tampa Bay, allowing a total of 22 points over that span. The Packers also had six sacks in those two games and three total turnovers. This should be another good performance for this defense against the Patriots with Brian Hoyer under center. The Packers DST are No. 1 in my rankings this week.

Broncos (at LV)

Eagles (vs. JAC)

Colts (vs. TEN)

Ravens (vs. BUF)

The Ravens DST had a strong performance in Week 3 at New England, but this week will be much different against Buffalo. Against the Patriots, the Ravens had three sacks, three interceptions and recovered a fumble. Baltimore has an interception in every game, with six total, but slowing down Josh Allen will be tough. You should avoid the Ravens DST in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS



