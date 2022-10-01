Fantasy Football Week 4 Sleepers & DFS: Injuries open routes for Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark, Chris Olave

We got news Friday that prominent receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Michael Thomas (toe) will be out in Week 4. Their absences have created opportunities for other receivers in Detroit and New Orleans to step up, and we have more Sleepers to use in our Fantasy lineups.

For the Lions, Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark are in play as No. 3 Fantasy receivers against the Seahawks. I like Reynolds ahead of Chark based on how Reynolds played in Week 3 at Minnesota with six catches for 96 yards on 10 targets. He also scored a touchdown with three catches for 38 yards on three targets in Week 2 against Washington, and Reynolds has now scored at least 12 PPR points in two games in a row.

Chark did well in Week 1 against the Eagles with four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, which is good for 15 PPR points. Since then, he’s combined for just seven PPR points in the past two games against the Commanders and Vikings with three catches for 46 yards on 10 targets.

Both have the potential for a big game in Week 4 against the Seahawks, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 11 PPR points this season. And with St. Brown out, there are 11 targets per game available for Reynolds and Chark, so hopefully one — or both — step up against Seattle.

For the Saints, Thomas not being there should keep Chris Olave in play as a No. 2 receivers in all leagues. Jameis Winston (back) is likely out, meaning Andy Dalton will start, and Dalton will probably be a downgrade for Olave with fewer downfield throws.

However, Thomas being out should mean continued targets for Olave (he has 13 in each of the past two games), so I would keep him active in your lineup if you already planned to do so. But now we also have the chance for Jarvis Landry to help Fantasy Managers in all leagues.

In Week 1 at Atlanta, Landry had seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets and scored 18 PPR points. The past two weeks, he combined for just six catches for 57 yards on 10 targets. But Thomas being out means there are about nine targets available based on what Thomas averaged through the first two games of the year. I like Landry as a high-end No. 3 receivers in all leagues with Thomas out.

Every Friday, you can find this column on Sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I’m also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

Jets at Steelers (Heath Cummings)

Injury of note: Keenan Allen (hamstring)

Start or sit: Start Dameon Pierce

DFS play: Joshua Palmer (DraftKings $5,000/FanDuel $5,800)

Prop to play: Dameon Pierce over 59.5 rushing yards (-121)

Commanders at Cowboys (Jamey Eisenberg)

Seahawks at Lions (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: D’Andre Swift (shoulder), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), TJ Hockenson (foot), DJ Chark (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle)

Start or sit: Start Rashaad Penny

DFS play: Josh Reynolds (DraftKings $4,600/FanDuel $5,900)

Prop to play: Geno Smith under 22.5 completions (+116)

Injury of note: Jonathan Taylor (toe), Treylon Burks (illness)

Start or Sit: Sit Robert Woods

DFS play: Jonathan Taylor (DraftKings $8,800/FanDuel $8,700)

Prop to play: Jonathan Taylor first TD scored (+285)

DraftKings

QB: Russell Wilson ($6,700) at LV

RB: Jamaal Williams ($6,100) vs. SEA

RB: Khalil Herbert ($5,700) at NYG

WR: Courtland Sutton ($6,400) at LV

WR: Brandin Cooks ($5,800) vs. LAC

WR: Joshua Palmer ($5,000) at HOU

TE: David Njoku ($6,500) at ATL

FLEX: Cordarrelle Patterson ($6,500) vs. CLE

DST: Packers ($4,100) vs. NE

This is going to be Wilson’s best game of the season against the Raiders, and I’m going to stack him with Sutton. The two will finally find the end zone in Week 4 for the first time all year.

Williams and Herbert have great opportunities as starters this week, and both will be popular in lineups but worth it. I also like Patterson to build off his big game against Seattle from last week with another big outing against the Browns this week.

Palmer is a great sleeper with Keenan Allen out, and Cooks should score his first touchdown of the season opposite Palmer. That game could be high-scoring, and I’m excited to see how Palmer and Cooks perform.

FanDuel



QB: Josh Allen ($8,900) at BAL

RB: Jonathan Taylor ($8,700) vs. TEN

RB: Tony Pollard ($6,000) vs. WAS

WR: Stefon Diggs ($8,700) at BAL

WR: Brandin Cooks ($6,400) vs. LAC

WR: Richie James ($5,500) vs. CHI

TE: Robert Tonyan ($4,900) vs. NE

FLEX: Joshua Palmer ($5,800) at HOU

DEF: Cowboys ($4,700) vs. WAS

I love being able to play the No. 1 quarterback, running back and receiver this week with Allen, Taylor and Diggs, and the Bills stack should go off against the Ravens. It’s worth spending money on all those players this week.

Pollard, James, Palmer and Tonyan are Fantastic Sleepers this week with big upside, and I’ll play Cooks again with this lineup. I’m excited about this roster, and the Cowboys defense should be amazing against Carson Wentz and the Commanders.