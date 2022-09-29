Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Preview: Khalil Herbert has stand-alone value, Justice Hill may as well

By now, pretty much everyone has come around on the idea of ​​Khalil Herbert as a Week 4 starter. David Montgomery missed practice on Wednesday with what’s being called a knee and ankle issue. Assuming Montgomery is out, we’re ranking Herbert inside our top 12 against the Giants. But even if Montgomery Returns this week, Herbert should be rostered everywhere.

This Bears offense ranks second in the NFL in rush attempts and rushing yards. There is a possibility against the best matchups you could start both Bears running backs. And at the very least, Herbert is the most valuable handcuff in football. There’s even some chance he could wrestle the starting role from Montgomery as the season wears on.

If you’re looking for the next Khalil Herbert, it might just be Justice Hill. He’s surpassed both Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis in Baltimore and now sits squarely behind JK Dobbins in the Ravens running backs room. In fact, last week he was even better than Dobbins, rushing six times for 60 yards. The most likely scenario is that Hill is a 1B in the Ravens offense, but Dobbins does have a heightened injury risk as he works his way back from a devastating knee injury. If Dobbins were to go down, Hill could see 15 touches a game in one of the best offenses in football.

Now Let’s get to the rest of the Week 4 RB Preview:

Week 4 RB Preview



The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here’s what it means:

RB Preview Numbers to know



27 – Last year at this time, Jonathan Taylor was RB27.

– Last year at this time, Jonathan Taylor was RB27. 0 – Zero touchdowns for Austin Ekeler through three games after scoring 20 last year.

– Zero touchdowns for Austin Ekeler through three games after scoring 20 last year. 5 – Dameon Pierce led the league with five touches inside the 10-yard line in Week 3, converting one into a touchdown. Hopefully, his two fumbles won’t change that next week.

– Dameon Pierce led the league with five touches inside the 10-yard line in Week 3, converting one into a touchdown. Hopefully, his two fumbles won’t change that next week. 12 – Cam Akers carries compared to Darrell Henderson Jr.’s four in Week 3. Akers looks like the guy moving forward.

– Cam Akers carries compared to Darrell Henderson Jr.’s four in Week 3. Akers looks like the guy moving forward. 4 – Washington has held Ezekiel Elliott under 50 rushing yards in four consecutive games.

– Washington has held Ezekiel Elliott under 50 rushing yards in four consecutive games. 79.2% — Josh Jacobs has accounted for 79.2% of the Raiders’ Rush attempts, the highest mark in the league.

— Josh Jacobs has accounted for 79.2% of the Raiders’ Rush attempts, the highest mark in the league. 45% — Javonte Williams’ 45% snap share in Week 3 was his lowest of the season.

— Javonte Williams’ 45% snap share in Week 3 was his lowest of the season. 14.2% — Breece Hall Ranks ninth among all running backs with a 14.2% target share. We’ll see how Zach Wilson impacts that.

RB Preview Matchups that matter



Projections powered by



RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets







