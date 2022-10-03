Fantasy Football Week 4 Injury Recap: Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams injuries could cause plenty of pain
Injuries have defined the 2022 NFL season through the first four weeks, and that remained the case in Week 4. A number of Fantasy-relevant players were forced out of Sunday’s game, with none more notable than Jonathan Taylor’s ankle injury.
Taylor left the game midway through the fourth quarter after fumbling on a fourth-and-short carry. They didn’t return to the game, although the Colts only had one more drive, so it’s hard to say how serious the injury is.
And Colts Coach Frank Reich didn’t say much regarding how serious the injury is after the game. In fact, he didn’t say anything at all – Reich told Reporters it was an ankle injury but had no other details in his post-game comments. This injury may not end up being a serious one, but it might still end up costing Taylor because it comes at an especially bad time – the Colts play on Thursday night in Week 5 against the Broncos, so Taylor has just three days to get healthy .
That puts him at risk of missing the first game of his NFL career due to injury – he missed a game as a Rookie due to COVID. Nyheim Hines didn’t do much Sunday. He had one carry for zero yards after Taylor’s injury, his lone carry of the game, and added two catches on two targets for 3 yards Sunday. He’ll likely see an increased role in the event Taylor has to miss time despite the poor showing Sunday, but Hines obviously isn’t a one-for-one replacement for Taylor, so we’ll likely see undrafted free agent Deon Jackson see an increased role.
Hines figures to be the lead back for the Colts if Taylor is out, and he did have 10 carries in the only other game Taylor missed back in 2020. Hines isn’t the every-down, workhorse running back Taylor is, and if he’s going to be worth using if Taylor is out, it’s going to be because he gets more usage in the passing game, too – he had 10 targets leading to eight catches in that game without Taylor.
Hines is 75% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues, and he would probably be an RB2 for Week 5 if Taylor is out, so he’ll be worth adding in any Leagues where he’s available. Jackson will be more of a Desperation start, but he’ll also be worth adding just in case Taylor’s injury ends up being a multi-week absence and he gets a chance to lead the Colts as a rusher. Phillip Lindsay could also figure into the team’s plans, although he is on the practice squad, so there’s no guarantees there.
Here are the rest of the injuries we’re going to be tracking coming out of Week 4’s action:
- Javonte Williams (knee) – This injury might be even more significant than Taylor’s. Williams left the game after a carry on the first play of the second half, and he was ruled out very quickly after being carted to the locker room. That doesn’t necessarily reflect the severity of the injury, but it typically isn’t a good sign. Mike Boone got the first job after Williams left the game, with Melvin Gordon potentially being in the coach’s doghouse as he continues to have trouble holding on to the ball – he fumbled again Sunday, his fourth of the season, and this time it led to a defensive touchdown for the Raiders. I don’t think the Broncos have completely lost faith in Gordon, but Boone figures to have a pretty significant role even if Gordon is the lead back next week and beyond.
- Daniel Jones (foot/ankle) – Jones left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and likely would not have returned if not for his backup, Tyrod Taylor leaving to be evaluated for a concussion. Jones did very little in his return to the game – the Giants used the WildCat formation extensively rather than having Jones drop back. We’ll see what the extent of the injury is in the coming days, but this Giants offense is going to remain extremely dependent on Saquon Barkley to move the ball.
- Brian Hoyer (concussion) – Hoyer was hit hard on an early sack and was forced from the game, pushing third-string QB Rookie Bailey Zappe into action for the Patriots. Mac Jones’ ankle injury looks like a multi-week absence, but if Hoyer is out in Week 5, we could see Jones try to gut it out at less than 100% if Zappe struggles.
- Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) – McKenzie took a big hit and stayed down on the field for a while before going to the locker room. He was ruled out shortly after and will have to clear the concussion protocol before Week 5 against the Steelers. Jamison Crowder would see the field more without McKenzie, but he would be a pretty middling Fantasy option.
- Quintez Cephus (foot) – The Lions were missing Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark as well with ankle injuries, and Kalif Raymond also left the game briefly before returning. Josh Reynolds stepped up with seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown and would remain a WR3 candidate in Week 5 if the Lions injury issues remain.
- Treylon Burks (foot) – Burks had to be carted off the field in the second half of the game, and while that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a serious injury, he was ruled out very quickly, so it’s easy to assume the worst. That’s frustrating for an ascending player who was working his way into a full-time role in recent weeks, so we’ll keep an eye out for this. Robert Woods remains a low-end starting option, but I’m not sure I would have much interest in anyone else in this passing game even if Burks is out. Maybe Kyle Phillips could turn into a useful PPR option, but he’ll need to prove it first.
- Kenny Golladay (knee) – Golladay exited the game in the second half and did not return. The Giants continue to be incredibly short-handed at wide receiver, with Sterling Shepard out for the season with a torn ACL and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) both out Sunday. Toney and Robinson are the only hopes for upside in this passing game, but even if they’re back in Week 5 against the Packers, you’ll need them to prove themselves before you view them as starting options.
- Justice Hill (hamstring) – Hill ran the ball well again Sunday, rushing for 45 yards on eight carries, but he came up limping on his final carry of the game. We don’t know any other details, but I still think Hill is worth stashing assuming this isn’t a long-term injury. It could get Kenyan Drake back into the picture in Week 5, but JK Dobbins remains the only back worth using here until Gus Edwards (knee) is activated.