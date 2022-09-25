Fantasy Football Week 3 Running Back Rankings: How to handle JK Dobbins in his return?

Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

It’s exciting to see JK Dobbins is going to make his debut in Week 3 against the Patriots, and he’s come a long way since suffering a pretty gruesome injury last preseason that required reconstructive surgery. He’s worked hard to return and the Ravens have been patient with him, playing the long game by keeping him off the field for the first few weeks even while he pushed to be cleared.

But I’m not quite ready to throw him in my Fantasy Football lineup just yet. I’m not saying Dobbins is a must-sit, or anything, but I’m also not ready to treat him like the RB2 you might have drafted him as. Robbins is RB30 for me in his debut, and that Mostly represents my faith in him getting some goal-line work. I expect him to be on a snap count, and a 20-carry debut seems exceedingly unlikely.

More likely, you’re going to get about a dozen carries, and you hope he shows enough juice to break a long run or two and get into the end zone. It’s a tough matchup against a very good Patriots defense, but the Ravens should be able to move the ball well enough to get him some opportunities. If Dobbins does get into the end zone, he should be good enough to justify his spot in your lineup — if not, he’ll probably be pretty underwhelming. That makes him an RB3 if I’ve ever heard of one.

Here are my RB rankings for Week 3.

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
  2. Jonathan Taylor vs. KC
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. DAL
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. JAX
  5. Leonard Fournette vs. GB
  6. Joe Mixon @NYJ
  7. Dalvin Cook vs. DET
  8. Aaron Jones @TB
  9. Derrick Henry vs. LV
  10. D’Andre Swift @MIN
  11. Javonte Williams vs. SF
  12. David Montgomery vs. HOU
  13. James Conner vs. LAR
  14. Alvin Kamara @CAR
  15. Antonio Gibson vs. PHI
  16. Josh Jacobs @TEN
  17. Cordarrelle Patterson @SEA
  18. AJ Dillon @TB
  19. Ezekiel Elliott @NYG
  20. Miles Sanders @WAS
  21. Darrell Henderson @ARI
  22. Jeff Wilson @DEN
  23. James Robinson @LAC
  24. Nyheim Hines vs. KC
  25. Dameon Pierce @CHI
  26. Damien Harris vs. BAL
  27. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. BAL
  28. Michael Carter vs. CIN
  29. JD McKissic vs. PHI
  30. JK Dobbins @NE
  31. Chase Edmonds vs. BUF
  32. Breece Hall vs. CIN
  33. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @IND
  34. Cam Akers @ARI
  35. Tony Pollard @NYG
  36. Devin Singletary @MIA
  37. Travis Etienne @LAC
  38. Jamaal Williams @MIN
  39. Rashaad Penny vs. ATL
  40. Raheem Mostert vs. BUF
  41. Melvin Gordon vs. SF
  42. Tyler Allgeier @SEA
  43. Sony Michel vs. JAX
  44. Alexander Mattison vs. DET
  45. Kenneth Walker vs. ATL
  46. Zack Moss @MIA
  47. Kenneth Gainwell @WAS
  48. Mark Ingram @CAR
  49. Eno Benjamin vs. LAR
  50. Jordan Mason @DEN
  51. Rex Burkhead @CHI
  52. Kenyan Drake @NE
  53. Khalil Herbert vs. HOU
  54. Ameer Abdullah @TEN
  55. Rachaad White vs. GB
  56. Samaje Perine @NYJ
  57. Amari Rodgers @TB

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button