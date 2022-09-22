Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Preview: James Conner a low-end start if he goes, Darrel Williams a flex if not

The Arizona Cardinals lost James Conner to an ankle injury in Week 2, and while they don’t think it’s serious, we aren’t currently expecting Conner to play, which makes his replacement the top waiver wire add … if one only knew exactly who that was. Last week both Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin had eight carries, with Benjamin earning four targets and Williams seeing three. We lean towards Williams because of goal-line work, but we’re also not sure how much of that there will be in Week 3 against a very good Rams defense.

If Conner is in fact out, as the projections below suggest, we rank Williams as a touchdown-dependent flex and Benjamin as more of a Desperation flex. But even if Conner is able to play in Week 3 both are fine stashes. Conner is 27 years old and he’s missed at least two games every year of his career. His career-high in carries is 217.

The other question is whether Conner himself is a must-start if he’s active. If he’s questionable all week then the answer is no. If he gets a full practice in by Friday it’s more questionable. This Arizona offense has generated excellent running back production each of the past three years, averaging more than one running back score per game. But Conner has only picked up 51 yards on 17 carries despite the fact that they haven’t faced a good defense yet. They certainly will in Week 3.

I’ll add Conner to the projections below if he’s cleared. While I can’t say exactly where he’ll rank, it will likely be lower than where you drafted him. He’s a flex at best if he’s a true game time decision and a borderline No. 2 running back if he’s cleared on Friday or Saturday. Either way, make sure you have a backup plan.

Now Let’s get to the rest of the Week 3 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here’s what it means:

Numbers to know

Matchups that matter

