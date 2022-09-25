Fantasy football Week 3 inactives

Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense



JK Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee — Active

Impact: As expected, he will finally make his 2022 debut. Kenyan Drake is inactive.

Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Groin — Active

Impact: Didn’t miss any full days of practice, so he must be ready to go. James Proche II is inactive.

Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle — Active

Impact: All signs point to Davis getting his typical workload.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Foot — Active

Impact: With Knox able to play, Tommy Sweeney is inactive.

Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Good news for Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Ryan Griffin, TE, CHI: Achilles — OUT

Impact: Cole Kmet will get another chance to prove he deserves to be in Fantasy lineups.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin — Active

Impact: It’s a good matchup for Hurst, so it’s good news that he will be starting.

D’Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle — Active

Impact: Jamaal Williams will still get his share of touches, but Swift will start.

TJ Hockenson, TE, DET: Hip — Active

Impact: Limited practices all week, but apparently nothing came up that requires him to sit today.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle — OUT

Impact: OJ Howard, who scored in Week 1, could see some extra red zone looks.

Harrison Butker, K, KC: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Matt Ammendola will handle kicking duties.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Illness — Active

Impact: After originally not traveling with the team, he is in Tennessee and will play.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Foster Moreau could be a surprise performer.

Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, MIA: Ribs — Active

Impact: He was a game-time call, but apparently he will give it a shot. Myles Gaskin is inactive.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee — Inactive

Impact: Kendrick Bourne or Lil’Jordan Humphrey could surprise.

Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back — Active

Impact: His injury reportedly “can’t get worse” from playing, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to go a full 60 minutes.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs — Active

Impact: He was reportedly very close to playing last week, so we’re not surprised to see him back in the mix.

Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Ribs — Inactive

Impact: This news probably saves Fantasy Managers from themselves.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee — OUT

Impact: Maybe next week for Wilson? Until then, Joe Flacco remains the man.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee — Active

Impact: He will join Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore in the Jets’ huddle.

CJ Uzomah, TE, NYJ: Hamstring — Active

Impact: While it’s good to see him back on the field, he’ll likely share targets with Tyler Conklin.

Defense

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Knee — Active

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Groin — Active

Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Quad — Active

Jordan Phillips, DT, BUF: Hamstring — OUT

Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle — OUT

Tim Settle, DT, BUF: Calf — Active

Dane Jackson, CB, BUF: Neck — OUT

Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Foot — Inactive

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Hamstring — Active

Matthew Adams, LB, CHI: Hamstring — OUT

Roquan Smith, LB, CHI: Hip — Active

Dane Cruikshank, S, CHI: Hamstring — OUT

Germaine Pratt, LB, CIN: Knee — Inactive

John Cominsky, DE, DET: Wrist — OUT

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET: Thigh — Active

Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Knee — Active

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, IND: Back — Active

Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back — OUT

Mike Danna, DE, KC: Calf — OUT

Bilal Nichols, DT, LV: Shoulder — Active

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle — OUT

Tre’von Moehrig, S, LV: Hip — Inactive

Raekwon Davis, DT, MIA: Knee — Inactive

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin — Active

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Toe — Active

Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Concussion — OUT

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, MIN: Quad — OUT

Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Back — Active

Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb — Inactive

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring — Active

Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee — Inactive

Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs — Inactive

Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Ankle — Active

John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Quad — Active

Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Foot — Active

Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Calf — Active

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip — OUT

Ola Adeniyi, LB, TEN: Neck — OUT

Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Knee — Active

Ugo Amadi, S, TEN: Ankle — OUT

Daniel Wise, DE, WAS: Ankle — OUT

James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: Abdomen — Inactive

Casey Toohill, LB, WAS: Concussion — OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense



James Conner, RB, ARI: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: It’s looking to be a game-time call. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams would likely split carries if Conner sits.

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: “Greg: The Greg Dortch Story” gets at least one more episode.

Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Illness — Questionable

Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs would get more looks if they can’t play.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: With Sammy Watkins now on IR, there’s an opportunity here for the taking. However, it looks like it may pass Watson by.

Marcedes Lewis, TE, GB: Groin — Questionable

Impact: Even if Lewis plays, the timeshare with Robert Tonya limits both.

Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: Ribs — Questionable

Impact: It certainly seems likely that Chase Daniel will see some action under center — if not all of it.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice. Plus, the Threat of playing with a backup QB certainly doesn’t increase his Fantasy value this week.

Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: At present, Gerald Everett still looks like the top TE option on the team.

Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee — OUT/IR

Impact: Ben Skowronek should see a consistent WR3-level target share.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: With so much uncertainty in the WR room, one can only hope Fournette is ready to take on a full RB workload.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Mike Evans is suspended, so the newly signed Cole Beasley could be a factor.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee — Questionable

Impact: As he’s a game-time call, be sure to have other options at the ready.

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee — Questionable

Impact: If he can play, he may be the team’s WR1 by default.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: After not practicing on Friday, his Sunday situation is quite murky.

Defense

Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Hip — Questionable

JC Jackson, CB, LAC: Ankle — Doubtful

David Long Jr., CB, LAR: Groin — OUT

Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring — OUT

Shelby Harris, DE, SEA: Personal — OUT

Justin Coleman, CB, SEA: Calf — Doubtful

Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Knee — Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot — OUT

Sunday night game

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. will handle most of the RB workload, with Jordan Mason standing by.

Tyler Kroft, TE, SF: Knee — OUT

Impact: George Kittle (finally) looks to be good to go, so the 49ers seem set at tight end.

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — Questionable

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ribs — Questionable

Impact: It seems likely he’ll try to play. Given the kickoff time, though, you might not want to risk it.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Knee — Questionable

Impact: See comments above for Jeudy, Jerry.

Dre’Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Neck — Questionable

Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Calf — Questionable

Pat Surtain II, CB, DEN: Shoulder — Questionable