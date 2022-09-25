Fantasy football Week 3 inactives
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
JK Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee — Active
Impact: As expected, he will finally make his 2022 debut. Kenyan Drake is inactive.
Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Groin — Active
Impact: Didn’t miss any full days of practice, so he must be ready to go. James Proche II is inactive.
Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle — Active
Impact: All signs point to Davis getting his typical workload.
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Foot — Active
Impact: With Knox able to play, Tommy Sweeney is inactive.
Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring — Inactive
Impact: Good news for Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown.
Ryan Griffin, TE, CHI: Achilles — OUT
Impact: Cole Kmet will get another chance to prove he deserves to be in Fantasy lineups.
Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin — Active
Impact: It’s a good matchup for Hurst, so it’s good news that he will be starting.
D’Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle — Active
Impact: Jamaal Williams will still get his share of touches, but Swift will start.
TJ Hockenson, TE, DET: Hip — Active
Impact: Limited practices all week, but apparently nothing came up that requires him to sit today.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle — OUT
Impact: OJ Howard, who scored in Week 1, could see some extra red zone looks.
Harrison Butker, K, KC: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Matt Ammendola will handle kicking duties.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Illness — Active
Impact: After originally not traveling with the team, he is in Tennessee and will play.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Foster Moreau could be a surprise performer.
Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, MIA: Ribs — Active
Impact: He was a game-time call, but apparently he will give it a shot. Myles Gaskin is inactive.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee — Inactive
Impact: Kendrick Bourne or Lil’Jordan Humphrey could surprise.
Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back — Active
Impact: His injury reportedly “can’t get worse” from playing, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to go a full 60 minutes.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs — Active
Impact: He was reportedly very close to playing last week, so we’re not surprised to see him back in the mix.
Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Ribs — Inactive
Impact: This news probably saves Fantasy Managers from themselves.
Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee — OUT
Impact: Maybe next week for Wilson? Until then, Joe Flacco remains the man.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee — Active
Impact: He will join Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore in the Jets’ huddle.
CJ Uzomah, TE, NYJ: Hamstring — Active
Impact: While it’s good to see him back on the field, he’ll likely share targets with Tyler Conklin.
Defense
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Knee — Active
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Groin — Active
Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Quad — Active
Jordan Phillips, DT, BUF: Hamstring — OUT
Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle — OUT
Tim Settle, DT, BUF: Calf — Active
Dane Jackson, CB, BUF: Neck — OUT
Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Foot — Inactive
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Hamstring — Active
Matthew Adams, LB, CHI: Hamstring — OUT
Roquan Smith, LB, CHI: Hip — Active
Dane Cruikshank, S, CHI: Hamstring — OUT
Germaine Pratt, LB, CIN: Knee — Inactive
John Cominsky, DE, DET: Wrist — OUT
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET: Thigh — Active
Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Knee — Active
Yannick Ngakoue, DE, IND: Back — Active
Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back — OUT
Mike Danna, DE, KC: Calf — OUT
Bilal Nichols, DT, LV: Shoulder — Active
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle — OUT
Tre’von Moehrig, S, LV: Hip — Inactive
Raekwon Davis, DT, MIA: Knee — Inactive
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin — Active
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Toe — Active
Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Concussion — OUT
Andrew Booth Jr., CB, MIN: Quad — OUT
Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Back — Active
Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb — Inactive
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring — Active
Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee — Inactive
Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs — Inactive
Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Ankle — Active
John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Quad — Active
Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Foot — Active
Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Calf — Active
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip — OUT
Ola Adeniyi, LB, TEN: Neck — OUT
Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Knee — Active
Ugo Amadi, S, TEN: Ankle — OUT
Daniel Wise, DE, WAS: Ankle — OUT
James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: Abdomen — Inactive
Casey Toohill, LB, WAS: Concussion — OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
James Conner, RB, ARI: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: It’s looking to be a game-time call. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams would likely split carries if Conner sits.
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: “Greg: The Greg Dortch Story” gets at least one more episode.
Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Illness — Questionable
Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs would get more looks if they can’t play.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: With Sammy Watkins now on IR, there’s an opportunity here for the taking. However, it looks like it may pass Watson by.
Marcedes Lewis, TE, GB: Groin — Questionable
Impact: Even if Lewis plays, the timeshare with Robert Tonya limits both.
Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: Ribs — Questionable
Impact: It certainly seems likely that Chase Daniel will see some action under center — if not all of it.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice. Plus, the Threat of playing with a backup QB certainly doesn’t increase his Fantasy value this week.
Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: At present, Gerald Everett still looks like the top TE option on the team.
Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee — OUT/IR
Impact: Ben Skowronek should see a consistent WR3-level target share.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: With so much uncertainty in the WR room, one can only hope Fournette is ready to take on a full RB workload.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Mike Evans is suspended, so the newly signed Cole Beasley could be a factor.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee — Questionable
Impact: As he’s a game-time call, be sure to have other options at the ready.
Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee — Questionable
Impact: If he can play, he may be the team’s WR1 by default.
Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: After not practicing on Friday, his Sunday situation is quite murky.
Defense
Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Hip — Questionable
JC Jackson, CB, LAC: Ankle — Doubtful
David Long Jr., CB, LAR: Groin — OUT
Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring — OUT
Shelby Harris, DE, SEA: Personal — OUT
Justin Coleman, CB, SEA: Calf — Doubtful
Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Knee — Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot — OUT
Sunday night game
Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. will handle most of the RB workload, with Jordan Mason standing by.
Tyler Kroft, TE, SF: Knee — OUT
Impact: George Kittle (finally) looks to be good to go, so the 49ers seem set at tight end.
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — Questionable
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ribs — Questionable
Impact: It seems likely he’ll try to play. Given the kickoff time, though, you might not want to risk it.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Knee — Questionable
Impact: See comments above for Jeudy, Jerry.
Dre’Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Neck — Questionable
Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Calf — Questionable
Pat Surtain II, CB, DEN: Shoulder — Questionable
