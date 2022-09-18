Fantasy Football Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings: Trust Mike Evans vs. tough Saints defense?

There hasn’t been much that could slow down the Buccaneers offense over the past few seasons, but the Saints defense has had the answer. And a big part of that has been their ability to hold Mike Evans in check, something Saints corner Marshon Lattimore has specialized in. Since getting to the NFL in 2017, Lattimore has allowed just one game with more than 13 PPR points to Evans, with Evans averaging just 9.9 PPR points per game against them compared to 17.2 against everyone else in the league in that span.

And Evans isn’t 100% healthy right now, as he missed much of the week in practice due to a calf injury. And he’s not alone at the wide receiver position – teammate Chris Godwin is already out with a hamstring injury, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are also banged up. Beyond the Buccaneers roster, we’ve also got Michael Pittman (quad) already ruled out and Gabe Davis (ankle) in question for a Monday night game.

It’s only Week 2, but there are already quite a few decisions you’ve got to make at the WR position. Here’s my top-60 rankings to help you make those decisions.

