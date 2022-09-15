Fantasy Football Week 2 Wide Receiver Preview: Jarvis Landry looked like a must-start WR in Week 1

jarvis-landry-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

You never want to overreact to one week of data in Fantasy Football. That’s why Donovan Peoples-Jones wasn’t at the top of our waiver wire column after his 11-target showing in Week 1. But one guy who may just make us look silly all season long is Jarvis Landry.

We, like a lot of NFL teams, mostly ignored Landry this offseason. We had him clearly behind Michael Thomas and expected him to lose targets to Chris Olave as the season went on. We weren’t sure how much the Saints would throw or how Landry’s role as a possession receiver would mesh with Jameis Winston’s history as a gunslinger. It meshed, alright.

In Week 1, Landry led the Saints in targets, catches, and yards. More surprisingly, he was top 10 in the league in air yards share and saw an aDOT of 13.7. For comparison’s sake, Landry’s aDOT from 2019-2021 was between 7.9 and 9.7. If he’s a downfield receiver in this offense and he’s earning a 25% target share, Landry could be in line for a career year. At the very least he should be rostered and started everywhere.

I’m willing to go as far as saying he should be rostered everywhere right now. And if he has one more week like Week 1, expect to find him inside my top 25 in Week 3.

Here is the rest of the Week 2 WR Preview:

Week 2 WR Preview

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here’s what it means:

WR Preview

Numbers to Know

WR Preview

Matchups that matter

Projections powered by

WR Preview

Waiver Wire Targets


Projections powered by

Projections powered by

WR Preview

Heath’s Projections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button