Fantasy Football Week 2 Sleepers & DFS: Allen Lazard makes for a great play, gets Julio Jones out of lineups

Allen Lazard is expected to play in Week 2 against Chicago after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury, and that’s great news. He has the chance to be a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Bears.

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers need Lazard after a dismal performance in Week 1 against the Vikings, and Lazard has a good history against Chicago. In his past two games against the Bears, Lazard has nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

And going back to last year, Lazard closed the regular season with 21 catches for 290 yards and five touchdowns in his final five outings. He had a touchdown in four of those games and at least five catches in three of those contests.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Rodgers spent all offseason calling Lazard his No. 1 receiver, which makes sense, and it should be on display this week at home. I’m excited to have Lazard back, and he has top-20 receiver upside for Fantasy Managers in Week 2.

Every Friday, you can find this column on Sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I’m also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 2 Sleepers







Week 2 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS



These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesers Sportsbook.

New York Jets at Cleveland (Dave Richard)

What to watch for: Can Breece Hall break out?

Injury of note: None

Start or sit: Sit Amari Cooper

DFS play: Nick Chubb ($7,100 DraftKings/$8,500 FanDuel)

Prop to play: Tyler Conklin over 2.5 receptions (-117)

Miami at Baltimore (Adam Aizer)

What to watch for: JK Dobbins expected to return

Injury of note: JK Dobbins (knee)

Start or sit: Sit Rashod Bateman

DFS play: JK Dobbins (DraftKings $5,300/FanDuel $6,000)

Prop to play: Chase Edmonds over 23.5 receiving yards (-119)

Washington at Detroit (Jamey Eisenberg)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (Dave Richard)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (Adam Aizer)

New England at Pittsburgh (Dave Richard)

Cincinnati at Dallas (Adam Aizer)

Seattle at San Francisco (Jamey Eisenberg)

What to watch for: Can Trey Lance rebound from Week 1?

Injury of note: Ken Walker (hernia) and George Kittle (groin)

Start of sit: Sit DK Metcalf

DFS play: Trey Lance ($5,700 DraftKings/$7,500 FanDuel)

Prop to play: Trey Lance over 8.5 rushing attempts (+115)

Houston at Denver (Dave Richard)

Arizona at Las Vegas (Adam Aizer)

DraftKings

QB: Matthew Stafford (vs. ATL) $6,300

RB: Antonio Gibson (at DET) $6,200

RB: Josh Jacobs (vs. ARI) $5,800

WR: Ja’Marr Chase (at DAL) $8,000

WR: Courtland Sutton (vs. HOU) $6,100

WR: Allen Robinson (vs. ATL) $5,500

TE: Tyler Higbee (vs. ATL) $4,200

FLEX: Nyheim Hines (at JAC) $5,300

DST: Bengals (at DAL) $2,200

Stafford is our Start of the Week for Week 2, and I expect him to bounce back against the Falcons after a down Week 1 performance against the Bills. And he should connect with Robinson and Higbee this week in what should be a fun stack. Robinson, like Stafford, will make you forget those Week 1 woes against a much easier opponent at home.

I’m hoping Sutton gets more than the seven targets he got in Week 1 at Seattle in Week 2 against the Texans, and he should have a big game this week. I’m also going to pay up for Chase since he should put on a show against the Cowboys.

Gibson was a Monster against Jacksonville in Week 1, and he should stay hot in Week 2 at Detroit. And I expect Jacobs to rebound in Week 2 against Arizona after a disappointing Week 1 outing against the Chargers. I also like Hines in any PPR format, and he should have the chance for another five-plus catch game against the Jaguars.

FanDuel

QB: Derek Carr (vs. ARI) $7,300

RB: Kareem Hunt (vs. NYJ) $7,000

RB: Darrell Henderson (vs. ATL) $6,200

WR: Davante Adams (vs. ARI) $8,800

WR: Jerry Jeudy (vs. HOU) $6,300

WR: DJ Moore (at NYG) $6,200

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam (vs. HOU) $5,100

FLEX: Saquon Barkley (vs. CAR) $8,800

DEF: Bengals (at DAL) $3,900

Let’s go with a Raiders stack in this matchup with the Cardinals, and Carr to Adams should once again deliver plenty of production. The Cardinals defense should struggle to stop Adams, and Carr should produce at a high level in his first home game this year.

Moore should rebound against the Giants, and he’s at a great price for his potential. Jeudy was the leading receiver for the Broncos in Week 1 at Seattle, and I expect him to have another solid outing against the Texans. I’ll also go with Okwuegbunam in the same game since Russell Wilson should come out throwing in his first home contest in Denver.

I like Hunt this week against the Jets, and he should be able to build off a strong Week 1 performance against Carolina where he had 15 total touches and scored two touchdowns. Henderson should also do well at home against the Falcons in a game where the Rams are heavy favorites. And being able to use Barkley is just fun, so hopefully he has another Monster outing against the Panthers like he did against the Titans in Week 1.