Fantasy Football Week 2 injuries: Michael Pittman, D’Andre Swift, JK Dobbins questionable; Najee Harris good

From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, Let’s break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 2 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your Fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you’ll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week’s list of notable names includes quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Zach Wilson; running backs JK Dobbins, Kenneth Walker, and D’Andre Swift and Leonard Fournette; receivers Chris Godwin, Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Allen Lazard; tight ends Zach Ertz and George Kittle; and many others, including key Offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

Ravens

The big news in this game is the potential return of JK Dobbins. While his game status is still unclear, Dobbins logged a full practice on Thursday and seems to be trending in the right direction. If Dobbins returns to action, it could be on a limited capacity as they ease in the young running back. Dobbins should be considered a low-end RB2 or flex play.

DFS impact

Even with the possible return of Dobbins, Kenyan Drake could still make an impact in a time-share. The likelihood of Dobbins returning to a full workload is very slim. The Ravens want to be a run-first team and they need the personnel to do so. Drake should see a decent amount of work and has pass-catching upside.

For Dobbins, with an unknown workload, we should avoid him in DFS.

Notable injuries

Jets

Browns

Zach Wilson remains out for the second week in a row. The Jets struggled to compete with the Ravens in Week 1, resulting in Joe Flacco completing 37 of 59 attempts for 309 yards. This huge pass volume was distributed fairly evenly across the receiving corps and the running back group. However, against the Browns, pass volume may be lower. Jets receivers and Breece Hall remain low-end flex options. Michael Carter is a viable RB2 option.

DFS impact

All Jets receivers are at or below 5K on DraftKings. In Week 1, Cleveland gave up over 20 Fantasy points to Robbie Anderson. Lean towards Elijah Moore or Corey Davis to have the highest chance of having a “boom game” against the Browns defense.

Notable injuries

Commanders

Lions

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) – Questionable

C Frank Ragnow (groin) – Questionable

D’Andre Swift had an Incredible Week 1 performance with 15 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown, averaging 9.6 yards per carry. They caught all three of his targets for 31 yards. While Jamaal Williams did see the majority of goal line opportunities, the bulk of the work out of the backfield remains with Swift. After logging two DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday, Swift returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. We’ll need to monitor his status leading into Sunday, but Swift is a must-start in all formats if active. If Swift is out, Jamaal Williams would be a high-end RB2 option.

DFS impact

If Swift is limited in any capacity, Jamaal Williams would be a solid value play. Looking at this from another angle, if Swift is absent, the Lions could opt to lean more on their pass game against a Washington defense that nearly 200 yards combined to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Amon-Ra St. Brown at $6500 on DraftKings would be a solid play in both GPP and cash lineups. But DJ Chark is a cheaper, low-owned option. Chark logged an 81% snap count in Week 1 and caught 4 of 8 targets for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Notable injuries

Colts

Jaguars

While the Jags remain fairly healthy, the Colts receiving corps is dealing with injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Pierce has been declared out, but Pittman’s status remains unclear. Pittman was limited at Wednesday’s practice and downgraded to DNP on Thursday. Pittman’s loss would be a significant blow to the Colts. Fantasy manager needs to identify bench options with ideal matchups to replace Pittman.

DFS impact

While there’s no direct pivot that could possibly deliver the same level of production, Pittman’s loss would increase opportunities for several low-priced options. Both Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin are below $4K on DraftKings. Volume should remain high for Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines becomes an interesting play with the possibility of increased targets. Hines caught all six of his targets in Week 1 for 50 yards.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Mike Evans (calf) – Questionable

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Out

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Julio Jones (knee) – Questionable

WR Breshad Perriman (knee) – Questionable

OT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) – Cleared

Saints

Once again, the injuries are piling up for Tampa Bay. Outside of Tom Brady, all Buccaneer superstars are dealing with injury concerns. Chris Godwin is officially out and the remaining receivers are all questionable.

For the Saints, the major injury to focus on is Alvin Kamara. If Kamara is out and Ingram is cleared, Ingram would be a viable flex option. But if Ingram is out, the Saints backfield should be avoided.

DFS Impact

While Tampa Bay is a tough draw defensively, the Saints would likely lean on their receiving corps if Alvin Kamara is out. All Saints receivers have appealing price tags that would make the interesting DFS options.

Notable injuries

Panthers

Giants

Injuries are a constant battle in the Giants receiving corps with Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson questionable in Week 2. But neither is worth a start if cleared.

DFS Impact

Carolina’s defense isn’t an ideal matchup for the Giants receiving corps. I’d avoid trying to find any value there and lean heavy on Saquon Barkley, who will likely be the Giants’ leader in targets

Notable injuries

Patriots

Steelers

Najee Harris has been cleared and while Fantasy Managers may be concerned, he’s still a must start in all formats.

For New England, the loss of Ty Montgomery could have a significant impact on Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Lean towards Harris as a flex option as the bulk of work on the ground makes him the Safer option. But if Stevenson receives the majority of pass catching work out of the backfield, he could have flex value while Montgomery is on IR. Keep Stevenson on the bench, but use this game as a gauge and plug in Stevenson next week if all goes well.

DFS impact

Neither Harris nor Stevenson are usable options in cash play. But in GPP, Stevenson could be worth the risk at low ownership if he sees an increase in targets. With the absence of Watt, the Steelers could struggle defensively.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

49er

Kenneth Walker is set to make his debut, and while he should remain a bench option, it will be interesting to see how his usage affects the upside for Rashaad Penny. Against a solid San Francisco defense and with the addition of Walker, Penny sits at a flex option rather than someone you can rely on as your RB2.

DFS impact

Seattle running backs are a concern for me in DFS with limited ceilings. Kittle is a game-time decision for San Francisco. If Kittle remains out, Deebo Samuel should see a significant increase in workload through the air and retain value in the run game to support Wilson. Aiyuk is a budget friendly option that had excellent rapport with Trey Lance in the offseason.

Notable injuries

Falcons

Rams

Cordarrelle Patterson had 22 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown with three receptions for 16 yards. Patterson looks to be a dominant force as the lead back for the Falcons and if Damien Williams is out, Patterson could see more than 20 carries again.

DFS impact

Patterson’s Matchup isn’t ideal but at only $6K on DraftKings, high-volume opportunities could pay off for Patterson and your lineups. In the absence of Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek stepped up with four receptions on six targets for 25 yards. While he’s a very cheap option, his upside is limited and he’s not a viable option in DFS.

Notable injuries

Bengals

Cowboys

Tee Higgins is in question but will likely be active.

Dallas suffered a significant loss with Dak Prescott out likely through October. This puts significant downgrades on all Dallas pass catchers. While CeeDee Lamb had a solid performance with Cooper Rush last year, this pushes Lamb into a low-end WR2 category. Dalton Schultz is still a top-10 tight end, but temper your expectations.

DFS impact

Dallas players should be avoided in DFS. They are still priced rather high for the potential downgrade in output.

Notable injuries

Texans

Broncos

With Jordan out, OJ Howard will have a chance to prove his big Week 1 Fantasy performance wasn’t a fluke.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Raiders

Rondale Moore is out again for Week 2. While Ertz is questionable, he played in Week 1 and practiced in full this week and will likely be active. Ertz has a Fantastic Matchup against a Raiders team that has struggled against tight ends.

DFS impact

Greg Dortch is a Chalky play due to low-pricing, but it does allow you flexibility in salary and you can differentiate with lower-down high-priced options. If Ertz is healthy and sees a full workload, he is a potential steal at his price.

Notable injuries

Bears

Packers

The Packers will likely see the return of Allan Lazard in Week 2. He’s a solid flex option as the receiver Aaron Rodgers trusts. Rookie drops derailed Green Bay drives last week, and the added stability of Lazard will benefit all Packers.

DFS impact

If Lazard is available, he’s a must-play in Showdown lineups.

Notable injuries

Titans

Bills

While neither Dontrell Hilliard nor Kyle Philips are major names or staples in your Fantasy lineup, their absence would increase confidence with other significant players. Robert Woods and Treylon Burks would benefit from upticks in targets if Hilliard and Philips are out.

DFS impact

While pass catchers may benefit from the Titans injuries, in DFS we should feel more confident leaning on Derrick Henry for a bounce back game.

Notable injuries

Vikings

Eagles

Booth missed practice on Thursday and Friday, and his absence could make things easier for the Eagles’ pass-catchers.