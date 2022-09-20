Fantasy Football Week 2: Booms and Busts

Week 2 saw some Fantasy explosions as stars around the league put on show stopping performances. The quarterbacks in particular stepped it up and delivered eight performances of 25-plus points.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 2 and who was a Bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

WR Stefon Diggs (44.8), QB Lamar Jackson (42.62), WR Tyreek Hill (42.0), WR Jaylen Waddle (40.1), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (39.1), Tua Tagovailoa (38.86), QB Jalen Hurts (33.02 ), RB Nick Chubb (32.3), RB Aaron Jones (32.0), WR Cooper Kupp (31.8), WR Garrett Wilson (30.0), QB Josh Allen (29.68), QB Carson Wentz (27.78), QB Joe Flacco (26.88) , QB Jared Goff (26.04), QB Kyler Murray (25.88), WR Christian Kirk (25.8), TE Mark Andrews (25.7), WR Mike Williams (25.3), WR Amari Cooper (25.1), DST Buccaneers (25.0), WR Drake London (24.6)

The quarterbacks exploded as we see eight signal callers on this list. Of the eight, half of them are guys who you wouldn’t expect to be here. Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray are exceptions as they are known for their mobility. Tua Tagovailoa had the best game of his career as he threw six touchdown passes. Carson Wentz finds himself on the boom list for the second straight week, while Jared Goff and Joe Flacco make a rare appearance.

Just two running backs had really big Fantasy weeks. Nick Chubb had three touchdowns and ran all over the Jets defense. The Packers featured Aaron Jones a ton this week compared to last and registered two touchdowns of his own.

Ten wide receivers make the boom list this week including three 40 plus point performances and three more players between 30 and 40. Diggs had three touchdown catches, while a pair of Dolphins (Tyreek Hill/JaylenWaddle) each had two touchdowns and over 100 yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the doorstep of a 40 points performance as he finished just short with 39.1. Cooper Kupp was his normal self and had 31.8 while the Rookie Garrett Wilson had his first career big Fantasy game with two touchdowns.

Just one tight end boomed this week as Mark Andrews had a 25.7. The Buccaneers defense also had a Massive Fantasy day with a 25 of their own.

Busted

DST Dolphins (-8.0), DST Titans (-5.0), TE Cole Kmet (0.0), WR DJ Chark (0.0), TE Hunter Henry (0.0), WR Darnell Mooney (0.6), TE Dalton Schultz (1.8), WR Jerry Jeudy (2.2), QB Trey Lance (2.5), RB Rex Burkhead (2.9), TE Kyle Pitts (3.9), WR Juju Smith-Schuster (4.0), RB Cordarrelle Patterson, (4.1), WR Robbie Anderson (4.2) , RB Chase Edmonds (5.1), TE TJ Hockenson (5.6), RB Ezekiel Elliot (5.9), WR Chase Claypool (6.6), RB James Conner (7.1), RB Jonathan Taylor (7.3), RB Dalvin Cook (7.6), RB AJ Dillon (7.7), RB Derrick Henry (8.5), QB Kirk Cousins ​​(8.84), WR Mike Evans (9.1), WR Davante Adams (9.2), QB Tom Brady (9.4), RB Leonard Fournette (9.4) , WR Brandin Cooks (9.4)

The only major letdown at quarterback this week was Trey Lance who got hurt early in the game. Kirk Cousins ​​threw three picks and still nearly avoided this list. Tom Brady also finds his way on the list as he threw just one touchdown pass in a low-scoring game in New Orleans.

Week 2 saw very highly-picked Fantasy running backs Bust just like Week 1. Ezekiel Elliot, James Conner, Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Leonard Fournette all were drafted in the first four rounds and failed to reach 10 points this week. Rex Burkhead and Cordarrelle Patterson each fail to reach their projection by ten or more points to land them on this list.

Jerry Jeudy was one of the more disappointing receivers, but he also got banged up early in the game. Mike Evans, Davante Adams, and Brandin Cooks needed just one more point to avoid this category as they struggled in their games (Evans was ejected, suspended one game). Darnell Mooney registers his second consecutive week under two points which should have owners very worried.

The tight ends also had a bad week as five guys find themselves on this list. Cole Kmet and Hunter Henry did not register a catch giving them a zero. Dalton Schultz was injured mid game and fumbled leading to such a low score. Kyle Pitts finds himself here yet again and the Atlanta Falcons offense may just not be in a position to feed him the ball.

You would have been better off not playing a defense if you started the Miami Dolphins or Tennessee Titans. Miami gave up 38 points which was good for a negative eight while Tennessee gave up 41 leading to a negative five.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

The Patriots offense saw a better day in terms of Fantasy production compared to Week 1. Quarterback Mac Jones had just 12.68, which is not great in Fantasy standards, but the wide receivers delivered. Nelson Agholor was good for 23 Fantasy points on his six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Jakobi Myers put up 18.5 points on nine grabs for 95 yards. DeVante Parker, however, had a 0 as he did not catch a pass.

Damien Harris had the better day of the two running backs as he put up 16.7 points behind 71 rushing yards and a touchdown with an additional two catches for 16 yards. The tight ends added zero value in Fantasy as Henry and Jonnu Smith each did not catch a pass. New England’s defense had a nice game as the unit had 10 points while Nick Folk underwhelmed again with just four.