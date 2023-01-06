Fantasy Football Week 18 injuries: Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Jakobi Meyers, Taysom Hill questionable
From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, Let’s break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 18 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your Fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you’ll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week’s list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts; running backs Kenneth Walker, Josh Jacobs and D’Onta Foreman; receivers Tyler Lockett and DeAndre Hopkins; tight ends Taysom Hill and Noah Fant; and many others, including key Offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
Chiefs
- WR Skyy Moore (hand) – Out
- WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) – Questionable
- OG Joe Thuney (ankle) – Questionable
- K Harrison Butker (back) – Questionable
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip) – Questionable
Raiders
- RB Josh Jacobs (hip, oblique) – Questionable
- LB Darien Butler (concussion) – Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Titans
- RB Derrick Henry (hip) – Cleared
- WR Treylon Burks (groin) – Questionable
- OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) – Questionable
- DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) – Cleared
- OLB Dylan Cole (ankle) – Questionable
- CB Kristian Fulton (groin) – Questionable
- SS Amani Hooker (knee) – Questionable
Jaguars
- QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) – Questionable
- OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) – Questionable
- DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle) – Questionable
- OLB Travon Walker (ankle) – Questionable
- SS Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Buccaneers
Falcons
- OG Elijah Wilkinson (calf) – Out
The Bucs have a long injury list with a significant amount of players out on defense, plus several offensive linemen and Julio Jones. Tampa Bay is locked into their playoff seed, has no incentive to use players dealing with injuries and will likely limit playing time for starters. For the Bucs, this means Russell Gage could see increased playing time and be a solid flex option. For the Falcons, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson will face a softer defense and are all flex options for Week 18.
DFS impact
Allgeier at $5,600, London at $4,900 and Gage at $4,400 are all solid value plays this week. Gage will likely see work without Tom Brady, but Gage has a low ADOT and should be the favorite target of any backup quarterback.
Notable injuries
Patriots
- WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) – Questionable
- WR DeVante Parker (concussion) – Cleared
- TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) – Questionable
- NT Davon Godchaux (illness) – Cleared
- CB Jalen Mills (groin) – Questionable
- CB Jonathan Jones (chest) – Questionable
- CB Marcus Jones (concussion) – Cleared
- CB Myles Bryant (shoulder) – Cleared
Bills
- QB Josh Allen (ankle) – Cleared
- WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) – TBD
- WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) – TBD
- TE Dawson Knox (hip) – Cleared
- NT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) – Cleared
- OLB Matt Milano (knee) – Cleared
- SS Damar Hamlin (undisclosed) – IR
- CB Taron Johnson (head) – Cleared
Jakobi Meyers is questionable for Week 18 and his status should be monitored throughout the weekend. Meyers has had at least Fantasy points for two straight weeks and is a strong option despite the difficult matchup. Tyquan Thornton saw an increase in opportunities last week, but with Parker cleared from the concussion protocol, Thornton is not a flex-worthy option. Hunter Henry if a low-end TE1 if Smith is unable to play.
Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are cleared for Week 18 and are off to excellent starts. With the canceled Week 17 game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, the Bills benefit from winning regardless of the Kansas City Chiefs’ outcome, so both players should see a full game. Crowder and Kumerow could be active in Week 18 and should be monitored throughout the weekend. While they are not viable options in Fantasy, their availability does affect other Bills pass catchers.
DFS impact
If Meyers is active, he’s a strong value play at just $5,100 on DraftKings. Henry is an interesting value play at just $3,300 if Smith is out. Josh Allen is the most expensive quarterback on the main slate at $8,400, but a top-tier, healthy quarterback in line to play a full game is worth the price.
Notable injuries
Vikings
- TE Irv Smith Jr (ankle) – TBD
- C Garrett Bradbury (back) – Out
- OLB Za’Darius Smith (NIR) – Questionable
- CB Cam Dantzler (ankle) – Questionable
Bears
- QB Justin Fields (hip) – Out
- OG Teven Jenkins (neck) – IR
- CB Kyler Gordon (groin) – Questionable
- DB Jaylon Jones (concussion) – Out
Justin Fields is out for Week 18 and despite the excellent matchup against Minnesota, it’s difficult to trust any Chicago pass catcher with Nathan Peterman leading the way. The Bears will likely lean on the ground game. But with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert splitting work, both are unappealing starts.
Justin Jefferson is still a must-start unless we hear news over the weekend that Minnesota plans to rest players. Monitor status throughout the weekend around all Vikings starters.
DFS impact
It’s best to avoid this game as a whole in DFS. The Bears could struggle significantly on offense and Minnesota players are at risk or not playing a full complement of snaps.
Notable injuries
Ravens
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) – Out
- QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) – Questionable
- WR Desean Jackson (illness) – Questionable
- WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) – TBD
- OT Morgan Moses (biceps) – Questionable
- DE Calais Campbell (knee) – Questionable
- CB Marcus Peters (calf) – Questionable
- CB Brandon Stephens (illness) – Questionable
- CB Kevon Seymour (finger, illness) – Questionable
Bengals
- DE Sam Hubbard (calf ) – Cleared
- CB Eli Apple (neck) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Texans
- WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) – Out
- TE OJ Howard (hip) – Questionable
- OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) – Questionable
- CB Steven Nelson (illness) – Questionable
Colts
- QB Nick Foles (ribs) – Out
- WR Ashton Dulin (concussion) – Cleared
- TE Kylen Granson (ankle) – Out
- DE Yannick Ngakoue (throat) – IR
- CB Kenny Moore (ankle) – IR
- CB Stefon Gilmore (wrist) – Questionable
- DB Brandon Facyson (concussion) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Jets
- QB Mike White (ribs) – Questionable
- WR Jeff Smith (knee) – IR
- TE CJ Uzomah (ankle) – Questionable
- OT George Fant (knee) – Out
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – Out
- OG Nate Herbig (ankle) – Out
- OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) – Questionable
- SS Lamarcus Joyner (hip) – Out
- FS Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Questionable
Dolphins
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) – Out
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (finger, knee) – Questionable
- FB Alec Ingold (thumb) – Questionable
- WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) – Cleared
- WR Cedrick Wilson (hip) – Doubtful
- OT Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip) – Doubtful
- OT Kendall Lamm (ankle) – Doubtful
- OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand) – Questionable
- CB Xavien Howard (knee) – Questionable
- SS Eric Rowe (quadriceps) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Panthers
- RB D’Onta Foreman (knee) – Questionable
- DE Brian Burns (ankle) – Questionable
- DT Matt Ioannidis (back) – Questionable
- CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) – IR
Saints
- RB Dwayne Washington (illness) – NFI
- TE Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) – Questionable
- TE Taysom Hill (back) – Questionable
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (hip) – Questionable
- OT James Hurst (foot) – Questionable
- OG Andrus Peat (ankle) – Out
- CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) – Out
- SS Marcus Maye (shoulder) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Browns
- RB D’Ernest Johnson (shoulder) – Cleared
- WR Amari Cooper (hip) – Cleared
- C Ethan Pocic (illness) – Cleared
- OT Jack Conklin (ankle) – Out
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (NIR) – Out
- CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) – Questionable
Steelers
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip) – Cleared
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) – Cleared
- ILB Myles Jack (groin) – Questionable
- OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Cleared
- CB Arthur Maulet (illness) – Cleared
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Chargers
- FB Zander Horvath (ankle) – Questionable
- OT Trey Pipkins (knee) – Cleared
- SS Derwin James (concussion) – Cleared
Broncos
- RB Marlon Mack (hamstring) – IR
- WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) – Cleared
- WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) – Out
- TE Eric Saubert (knee) – Questionable
- TE Andrew Beck (elbow) – Cleared
- TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle) – Questionable
- OT Billy Turner (back) – Questionable
- OT Calvin Anderson (ankle) – Out
- OG Quinn Meinerz (foot) – Cleared
- NT DJ Jones (knee) – Out
- CB K’Waun Williams (knee) – Cleared
- CB Damarri Mathis (head) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Giants
- C Jon Feliciano (back) – Questionable
- DE Leonard Williams (neck) – Out
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) – Out
- CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) – Doubtful
Eagles
- QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) – Questionable
- RB Miles Sanders (knee) – Cleared
- OT Lane Johnson (groin) – Out
- DE Robert Quinn (knee) – TBD
- DE Josh Sweat (neck) – Out
- CB Avonte Maddox (toe) – Out
- FS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) – TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Rams
Seahawks
- RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) – Cleared
- RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) – Cleared
- RB Travis Homer (ankle) – Doubtful
- WR Tyler Lockett (shin) – Questionable
- WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) – IR
- TE Noah Fant (knee) – Cleared
- OG Damien Lewis (ankle) – Questionable
- OG Phil Haynes (ankle) – Questionable
- OT Abraham Lucas (knee) – Cleared
- OLB Uchenna Nwosu (foot) – Cleared
- SS Ryan Neal (knee) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Cardinals
- QB Colt McCoy (concussion) – Out
- RB James Conner (shin, knee) – Out
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) – Out
- WR Marquise Brown (wrist) – Cleared
- WR Robbie Anderson (back) – Out
- C Billy Price (knee) – Cleared
- OT Kelvin Beachum (knee) – Cleared
- NT Leki Fotu (shoulder) – Questionable
- DE JJ Watt (groin) – Cleared
- DE Zach Allen (hand) – Out
- OLB Zaven Collins (calf) – Out
- CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) – Out
- CB Marco Wilson (neck) – Out
- CB Josh Jackson (hamstring) – Questionable
49er
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) – Out
- QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) – Cleared
- RB Christian McCaffrey (knee, ankle) – Cleared
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) – TBD
- WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle) – Cleared
- OG Aaron Banks (knee) – Out
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) – Questionable
- DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) – Questionable
- DT Kevin Givens (knee) – Out
- OLB Dre Greenlaw (back) – Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Cowboys
- C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) – Out
- WR KaVontae Turpin (illness) – Questionable
- DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot) – Cleared
- MLB Leighton Van Esch (neck) – Out
Commanders
- RB Antonio Gibson (knee) – IR
- RB Brian Robinson (knee) – Out
- OG Saddiq Charles (concussion) – IR
- OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle) – Out
- OG Andrew Norwell (hip) – Questionable
- OL Saahdiq Charles (concussion) – Out
- DT Jonathan Allen (knee) – Out
- LB Jamin Davis (knee) – Questionable
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) – IR
- SS Kamren Curl (ankle) – Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Lions
- FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) – Questionable
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) – Questionable
- OG Evan Brown (ankle) – Cleared
- DT Michael Brockers (ankle) – Questionable
- CB Jeff Okudah (elbow) – Questionable
- SS DeShon Elliott (shoulder) – Questionable
Packers
- RB Aaron Jones (knee) – Cleared
- WR Christian Watson (hip) – Cleared
- TE Josiah Deguara (calf) – Questionable
- OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) – Cleared
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) – Cleared
- OT Yosh Nijman (shoulder) – Cleared
- DB Keisean Nixon (groin) – Cleared
Analysis coming soon.