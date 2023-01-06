Fantasy Football Week 18 injuries: Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Jakobi Meyers, Taysom Hill questionable

From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, Let’s break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 18 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your Fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you’ll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week’s list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts; running backs Kenneth Walker, Josh Jacobs and D’Onta Foreman; receivers Tyler Lockett and DeAndre Hopkins; tight ends Taysom Hill and Noah Fant; and many others, including key Offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

WR Skyy Moore (hand) – Out

WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) – Questionable

OG Joe Thuney (ankle) – Questionable

K Harrison Butker (back) – Questionable

CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip) – Questionable

Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs (hip, oblique) – Questionable

LB Darien Butler (concussion) – Out

Notable injuries

Titans

RB Derrick Henry (hip) – Cleared

WR Treylon Burks (groin) – Questionable

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) – Questionable

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) – Cleared

OLB Dylan Cole (ankle) – Questionable

CB Kristian Fulton (groin) – Questionable

SS Amani Hooker (knee) – Questionable

Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) – Questionable

OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) – Questionable

DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle) – Questionable

OLB Travon Walker (ankle) – Questionable

SS Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

Falcons

OG Elijah Wilkinson (calf) – Out

The Bucs have a long injury list with a significant amount of players out on defense, plus several offensive linemen and Julio Jones. Tampa Bay is locked into their playoff seed, has no incentive to use players dealing with injuries and will likely limit playing time for starters. For the Bucs, this means Russell Gage could see increased playing time and be a solid flex option. For the Falcons, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson will face a softer defense and are all flex options for Week 18.

DFS impact

Allgeier at $5,600, London at $4,900 and Gage at $4,400 are all solid value plays this week. Gage will likely see work without Tom Brady, but Gage has a low ADOT and should be the favorite target of any backup quarterback.

Notable injuries

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) – Questionable

WR DeVante Parker (concussion) – Cleared

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) – Questionable

NT Davon Godchaux (illness) – Cleared

CB Jalen Mills (groin) – Questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (chest) – Questionable

CB Marcus Jones (concussion) – Cleared

CB Myles Bryant (shoulder) – Cleared

Bills

QB Josh Allen (ankle) – Cleared

WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) – TBD

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) – TBD

TE Dawson Knox (hip) – Cleared

NT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) – Cleared

OLB Matt Milano (knee) – Cleared

SS Damar Hamlin (undisclosed) – IR

CB Taron Johnson (head) – Cleared

Jakobi Meyers is questionable for Week 18 and his status should be monitored throughout the weekend. Meyers has had at least Fantasy points for two straight weeks and is a strong option despite the difficult matchup. Tyquan Thornton saw an increase in opportunities last week, but with Parker cleared from the concussion protocol, Thornton is not a flex-worthy option. Hunter Henry if a low-end TE1 if Smith is unable to play.

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are cleared for Week 18 and are off to excellent starts. With the canceled Week 17 game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, the Bills benefit from winning regardless of the Kansas City Chiefs’ outcome, so both players should see a full game. Crowder and Kumerow could be active in Week 18 and should be monitored throughout the weekend. While they are not viable options in Fantasy, their availability does affect other Bills pass catchers.

DFS impact

If Meyers is active, he’s a strong value play at just $5,100 on DraftKings. Henry is an interesting value play at just $3,300 if Smith is out. Josh Allen is the most expensive quarterback on the main slate at $8,400, but a top-tier, healthy quarterback in line to play a full game is worth the price.

Notable injuries

Vikings

TE Irv Smith Jr (ankle) – TBD

C Garrett Bradbury (back) – Out



OLB Za’Darius Smith (NIR) – Questionable

CB Cam Dantzler (ankle) – Questionable

Bears

QB Justin Fields (hip) – Out

OG Teven Jenkins (neck) – IR

CB Kyler Gordon (groin) – Questionable

DB Jaylon Jones (concussion) – Out

Justin Fields is out for Week 18 and despite the excellent matchup against Minnesota, it’s difficult to trust any Chicago pass catcher with Nathan Peterman leading the way. The Bears will likely lean on the ground game. But with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert splitting work, both are unappealing starts.

Justin Jefferson is still a must-start unless we hear news over the weekend that Minnesota plans to rest players. Monitor status throughout the weekend around all Vikings starters.

DFS impact

It’s best to avoid this game as a whole in DFS. The Bears could struggle significantly on offense and Minnesota players are at risk or not playing a full complement of snaps.

Notable injuries

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) – Out

QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) – Questionable

WR Desean Jackson (illness) – Questionable

WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) – TBD

OT Morgan Moses (biceps) – Questionable

DE Calais Campbell (knee) – Questionable

CB Marcus Peters (calf) – Questionable

CB Brandon Stephens (illness) – Questionable

CB Kevon Seymour (finger, illness) – Questionable

Bengals

DE Sam Hubbard (calf ) – Cleared

CB Eli Apple (neck) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Texans

WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) – Out

TE OJ Howard (hip) – Questionable

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) – Questionable

CB Steven Nelson (illness) – Questionable

Colts

QB Nick Foles (ribs) – Out

WR Ashton Dulin (concussion) – Cleared

TE Kylen Granson (ankle) – Out

DE Yannick Ngakoue (throat) – IR

CB Kenny Moore (ankle) – IR

CB Stefon Gilmore (wrist) – Questionable

DB Brandon Facyson (concussion) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Jets

QB Mike White (ribs) – Questionable

WR Jeff Smith (knee) – IR

TE CJ Uzomah (ankle) – Questionable

OT George Fant (knee) – Out

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – Out

OG Nate Herbig (ankle) – Out

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) – Questionable

SS Lamarcus Joyner (hip) – Out

FS Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Questionable

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) – Out

QB Teddy Bridgewater (finger, knee) – Questionable

FB Alec Ingold (thumb) – Questionable

WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) – Cleared

WR Cedrick Wilson (hip) – Doubtful

OT Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip) – Doubtful

OT Kendall Lamm (ankle) – Doubtful

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand) – Questionable

CB Xavien Howard (knee) – Questionable

SS Eric Rowe (quadriceps) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Panthers

RB D’Onta Foreman (knee) – Questionable

DE Brian Burns (ankle) – Questionable

DT Matt Ioannidis (back) – Questionable

CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) – IR

Saints

RB Dwayne Washington (illness) – NFI

TE Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) – Questionable

TE Taysom Hill (back) – Questionable

OT Ryan Ramczyk (hip) – Questionable

OT James Hurst (foot) – Questionable

OG Andrus Peat (ankle) – Out

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) – Out

SS Marcus Maye (shoulder) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Browns

RB D’Ernest Johnson (shoulder) – Cleared

WR Amari Cooper (hip) – Cleared

C Ethan Pocic (illness) – Cleared

OT Jack Conklin (ankle) – Out

DE Jadeveon Clowney (NIR) – Out

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) – Questionable

Steelers

WR Diontae Johnson (hip) – Cleared

DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) – Cleared

ILB Myles Jack (groin) – Questionable

OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Cleared

CB Arthur Maulet (illness) – Cleared

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Chargers

FB Zander Horvath (ankle) – Questionable

OT Trey Pipkins (knee) – Cleared

SS Derwin James (concussion) – Cleared

Broncos

RB Marlon Mack (hamstring) – IR

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) – Cleared

WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) – Out

TE Eric Saubert (knee) – Questionable

TE Andrew Beck (elbow) – Cleared

TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle) – Questionable

OT Billy Turner (back) – Questionable

OT Calvin Anderson (ankle) – Out

OG Quinn Meinerz (foot) – Cleared

NT DJ Jones (knee) – Out

CB K’Waun Williams (knee) – Cleared

CB Damarri Mathis (head) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Giants

C Jon Feliciano (back) – Questionable

DE Leonard Williams (neck) – Out

OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) – Out

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) – Doubtful

Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) – Questionable

RB Miles Sanders (knee) – Cleared

OT Lane Johnson (groin) – Out

DE Robert Quinn (knee) – TBD

DE Josh Sweat (neck) – Out

CB Avonte Maddox (toe) – Out

FS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) – TBD

Notable injuries

Rams

Seahawks

RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) – Cleared

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) – Cleared

RB Travis Homer (ankle) – Doubtful

WR Tyler Lockett (shin) – Questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) – IR

TE Noah Fant (knee) – Cleared

OG Damien Lewis (ankle) – Questionable

OG Phil Haynes (ankle) – Questionable

OT Abraham Lucas (knee) – Cleared

OLB Uchenna Nwosu (foot) – Cleared

SS Ryan Neal (knee) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Cardinals

QB Colt McCoy (concussion) – Out

RB James Conner (shin, knee) – Out

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) – Out

WR Marquise Brown (wrist) – Cleared

WR Robbie Anderson (back) – Out

C Billy Price (knee) – Cleared

OT Kelvin Beachum (knee) – Cleared

NT Leki Fotu (shoulder) – Questionable

DE JJ Watt (groin) – Cleared

DE Zach Allen (hand) – Out

OLB Zaven Collins (calf) – Out

CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) – Out

CB Marco Wilson (neck) – Out

CB Josh Jackson (hamstring) – Questionable

49er

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) – Out

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) – Cleared

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee, ankle) – Cleared

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) – TBD

WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle) – Cleared

OG Aaron Banks (knee) – Out

DT Arik Armstead (foot) – Questionable

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) – Questionable

DT Kevin Givens (knee) – Out

OLB Dre Greenlaw (back) – Out

Notable injuries

Cowboys

C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) – Out

WR KaVontae Turpin (illness) – Questionable

DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot) – Cleared

MLB Leighton Van Esch (neck) – Out

Commanders

RB Antonio Gibson (knee) – IR

RB Brian Robinson (knee) – Out

OG Saddiq Charles (concussion) – IR

OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle) – Out

OG Andrew Norwell (hip) – Questionable

OL Saahdiq Charles (concussion) – Out

DT Jonathan Allen (knee) – Out

LB Jamin Davis (knee) – Questionable

CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) – IR

SS Kamren Curl (ankle) – Questionable

Notable injuries

Lions

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) – Questionable

C Frank Ragnow (foot) – Questionable

OG Evan Brown (ankle) – Cleared

DT Michael Brockers (ankle) – Questionable

CB Jeff Okudah (elbow) – Questionable

SS DeShon Elliott (shoulder) – Questionable

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (knee) – Cleared

WR Christian Watson (hip) – Cleared

TE Josiah Deguara (calf) – Questionable

OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) – Cleared

OT David Bakhtiari (knee) – Cleared

OT Yosh Nijman (shoulder) – Cleared

DB Keisean Nixon (groin) – Cleared

