Fantasy football Week 17 start sit: Should I play Michael Carter/Zonovan Knight?

The New York Jets are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 17, as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks. The hope is that a change at quarterback will result in a balanced offense that elevates both the passing and running game. Does it mean Fantasy Managers should look to Michael Carter or Zonova Kight as viable starting options in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Michael Carter/Zonovan Knight RB

With Mike White back in the starting lineup it should give a boost to the Jets’ receiving corps, but can the same be said for the backfield? New York has largely operated with a dual-back strategy in recent weeks, with Zonova Knight working as the lead back, but ceding passing-down situations to Michael Carter.

Both players leverage different strengths in their skillset, which means Fantasy Managers may be better off picking one over the other.

Of the two, Knight stands to have the most upside in leading the backfield with carries on the ground. He’s posted double-digit carries in four of his last five games, and the hope is that the running game is steered back on track with White forcing the defense to respect the pass. Carter finished with 10.0 PPR Fantasy points which is a solid value in PPR formats, but for Fantasy Managers playing for a Championship this week, it’s difficult to imagine him providing value anywhere near the level of a flex player, at best.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Knight has some RB2 value heading into Sunday with a high floor given that the Jets are playing for their playoff hopes this week. Carter is slightly attractive as a pass catcher, but the odds of the Jets attacking Seattle’s 31st-ranked run defense means Knight is a better option. Feel free to start Knight where applicable, but keep Carter on the bench this Sunday.