Fantasy Football Week 17: Kicker rankings

If there was ever an NFL kicker who seemingly knows we need him for our Fantasy football playoff lineups this season, it’s Dallas Cowboys boot, Brett Maher. Not only is Maher now the No. 1-scoring kicker in Fantasy with a whopping 151 total points, but the man has been going IN the past few weeks.

Let’s start from Week 14, when many Fantasy Managers — or at least, those who hadn’t already locked up the No. 1 and 2 seeds in their Leagues — we’re either jockeying for playoff position or just trying to get a berth. Maher delivered 11 points against the Houston Texans in that week, a week where the Cowboys were actually brought to the brink by their bottom-of-the-NFL-standings-barrel, in-state rivals.

Then, in Week 15, the Fantasy playoff quarterfinals in the majority of leagues, Maher scored 12 points in a Cowboys’ loss. Maher beat his projections in both of those weeks.

But he may have saved his best for the Fantasy semifinals. Maher scored a whopping 18 Fantasy points in Week 16 against the NFC East Rival Philadelphia Eagles. He connected on all four of his field goals and collected four extra points too.

Week 16 marked Maher’s second-best Fantasy output of the season (he scored 22 points in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings).

Brett Maher has been on a Fantasy Rampage of late. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

We’re happy when our Kickers can score 10 points. We’re ecstatic when they get up to 15. Maher delivered 18 when we needed it most. Getting that kind of output from your kicker, especially when one of yours

And could Maher beat that 18-point mark in Week 17, on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans? His Fantasy Managers will undoubtedly be hoping so!

Check out where Maher and the rest of the Fantasy Kickers end up in our Week 17 positional rankings:

