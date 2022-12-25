Fantasy football Week 16 start sit: Should I play Matt Ryan vs Chargers?

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football Week 16 on Dec. 26. What does this Matchup mean for Colts QB Nick Foles, who has now grasped the starting job? Should you play him in Fantasy football? Let’s break it down below.

In case you missed it, news broke on Friday afternoon that Matt Ryan will not start for the Colts Monday Night Football Matchup with the Chargers. Per Zak Keefer of The AthleticRyan has been moved to third string on the depth chart and Nick Foles will start for the Colts.

Probably won’t see Matt Ryan play the rest of the year. He’s gone from unquestioned QB1 to benched, back to starter, and now to 3rd on the depth chart and inactive. If the Colts release him after the year, he counts $18m against the cap in 2023. If he stays = $35m against the cap. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 23, 2022

This makes the decision much easier for Fantasy football purposes, as Ryan will not suit up for this game. Obviously don’t start him. As for Nick Foles, he’s not worth starting in Week 16 either. The Colts QB position hasn’t yielded much from a Fantasy perspective this season, and it’s not like Foles is going to come in and miraculously turn them around.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Ryan won’t play on Monday Night Football, and it’s probably time to cut him from your Fantasy squad. As for Colts starting QB Nick Foles, don’t rush to start him either.