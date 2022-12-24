Fantasy football Week 16 start sit: Should I play Jerick McKinnon vs. Seahawks?

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to pull together a three-game win streak as they play host to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. Kansas City has once again looked dominant over their recent stretch of games, and it has coincided with the emergence of Jerick McKinnon in the backfield. With the Fantasy football Playoffs currently underway, can McKinnon make an impact if included in starting lineups?

McKinnon has put up back-to-back seismic Fantasy performances for the Chiefs, finishing with 32.4 and 34.2 PPR Fantasy points in his last two games. While he’s averaged just around 19 rushing yards per game this season, it’s been his prowess as a pass-catcher that has made him Fantasy relevant for Kansas City. After finishing with a rushing and receiving touchdown last week, it now marks five touchdowns for the veteran in his last three games.

McKinnon should be equipped to keep his hot streak going as Kansas City welcomes the Seahawks to Arrowhead. Seattle allows the second-most Fantasy points (23.8 PPG) to opposing running backs this season.

While the Veteran hasn’t knocked Rookie Isiah Pacheco out of the backfield entirely given the latter’s importance on the ground, McKinnon clearly has a hold on passing-down situations. Fantasy Managers of McKinnon should feel confident as the Veteran holds RB2 status among respective Fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 16?

While Kansas City’s backfield may always be in flux moving forward, McKinnon has a high ceiling as the Chiefs have found the best way to use their running backs. Start the Veteran tailback accordingly in respective matchups.