Fantasy football Week 16 start sit: Should I play Brian Robinson Jr. vs. 49ers?

The Washington Commanders have done wonders for Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy football managers in recent weeks, allotting 18.4 carries per game for the 23-year-old rookie in the last five appearances. Facing an unnavigable San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 16, it’s possible that Robinson, along with the rest of the Washington backfield experiences some very tough sledding.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Brian Robinson, Jr. RB

Robinson had his lowest Fantasy output since Week 11, in the Commanders’ Week 15 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. He led the team with 12 rushing attempts, but only found enough room to collect 89 yards, which was a major disappointment by his standards this season. The Giants’ defense had been picked apart by opposing RBs prior to the Washington Matchup last week, so it remains to be seen if they ultimately stepped up on primetime, or if Robinson’s Fantasy value is starting to come back to earth.

After out-carrying backfield mate Antonio Gibson yet again, it’s safe to say that Robinson will continue to see workhorse RB1 duties in one of the NFL’s most run-heavy offenses. That said, it likely won’t translate to abnormal numbers against the 49ers.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start Robinson as a Sheer RB2 in Week 16.