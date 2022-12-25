Fantasy football Week 16 start sit: Should I play Baker Mayfield vs. Broncos?

It’s been a disaster of a season for the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been their starting quarterback since they picked him up off the waiver wire last week. He’s played decent for them, and he’ll likely be the starter for the rest of the season. We take a look at his Week 16 Matchup against the Denver Broncos and what it means for Fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Rams QB Baker Mayfield

In two games with the Rams, he’s thrown for 341 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He looked great in his first game with the Rams, but his struggles returned last week. The Rams are all but out of the playoff race, so to this point, they will be seeing what they have for next season. There is a chance that Baker could be the backup for Matthew Stafford in 2023.

The Broncos passing defense is one of the best in the NFL. They’re allowing 194.5 passing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. Their offense has made the defense look much worse and it’s been unfair to them. Patrick Surtain has been great and this defense could be one of the best whenever the offense starts playing better.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long Fantasy and DFS, Mayfield should sit.