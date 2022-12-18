Fantasy football Week 15 start sit: Should I play Trey McBride vs. Broncos?

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Denver Broncos this week with both teams playing amid noteworthy changes at the quarterback position. For the Cardinals, the move undoubtedly has a lasting effect on Offensive players such as tight end Trey McBride. With that in mind, does he make sense as a Fantasy starter in Week 15?

McBride has hauled in 12 receptions for 74 yards for the Cardinals this season with the latter portion of his production coming in relief of the injured Zach Ertz. Although he should continue to have an increased role in lieu of Ertz’ absence, he hasn’t carved out an impactful role as of yet. Despite playing in a historically thin Fantasy football position, McBride’s biggest Fantasy performance of the season was his 5.8 PPR outing last week versus the Patriots.

His Fantasy Outlook remains bleak nonetheless now that Colt McCoy will start after Kyler Murray’s injury. After suffering an ACL tear last week versus New England, Murray will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

McCoy presents little Fantasy upside for a number of the Cardinals’ Offensive players, and the Matchup on deck should make things Tougher for McBride. Denver allows 6.9 Fantasy points per game to his position, but overall they allow the seventh-fewest passing yards (196.6 YPG) to their opponents. In a battle of backup quarterbacks this week, don’t be surprised to see this Cardinals-Broncos Matchup wind up being a low-scoring affair.

Start or sit in Week 15?

McBride is a TE2 this week but far from a reliable option in the first week of the Fantasy postseason. Keep him on the bench according to this week.