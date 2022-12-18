Fantasy football Week 15 start sit: Should I play Davis Mills vs. Chiefs?

The Houston Texans came up just short of pulling off a Massive upset against the Dallas Cowboys last week and will try to finish the job when hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 15 on Sunday. Stepping to the plate once again at quarterback is Davis Mills, who didn’t have. great performance despite his team nearly stunning the football world.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Mills in your Fantasy football lineup for this week.

Mills went 16-21 through the air for 175 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in last week’s 27-23 loss to the Cowboys. He was a total non-factor from a Fantasy football standpoint, earning Fantasy Managers just a paltry 6.2 points for the week. He is averaging just 12.07 points per game, making him the 26th-ranked Fantasy quarterback in the league.

With the Texans in line to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft next spring, Mills is basically auditioning for a role on other teams at this point. We’ll see if he can put together some good tape in these final weeks.

Start or sit in Week 15?

absolutely not sit him It would be Reckless for you to start Mills in the Fantasy Playoffs unless your quarterback situation is so dire, he’s your emergency backup option.