Fantasy Football Week 15 preview: Lions-Jets bold player predictions

Personally, I set the Fantasy Playoffs for four teams only (out of 12) in the Leagues I manage, but I know that many prefer a wild card round for Week 15. Either way, Stakes are high this week, as the end is in sight. Unfortunately, this time of year comes with plenty of injuries too, leading to some interesting lineup decisions.

Most of the Detroit Lions and New York Jets skill players are healthy heading into Sunday, although quarterback Mike White is a little banged up. White is expected to play, however, meaning all Fantasy regulars on both sides can at least be considered heading into this Pivotal weekend.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Jets bold player predictions?

My answer: Jared Goff is on fire, posting back-to-back elite performances against the Jaguars and Vikings. He is proving to be much more than a game manager, and the swap of TJ Hockenson for Jameson Williams fits this perfectly. The Jets defense is a step up in competition, but Goff is rolling; expect another Q1 output in December.

Meanwhile, the story has been just as positive for White as of late, as he has a couple QB1 outings as well before running into the Buffalo Bills. However, given the Lions’ improved effort on defense and White’s aforementioned injury, this is not necessarily a slam-dunk play. White is serviceable in superflex, but finishes closer to QB24 than QB12 this weekend.

Your turn. Who are you looking at this weekend?