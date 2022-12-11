Fantasy football Week 14 start sit: Should I play Tyler Huntley vs Steelers?

The Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, and they will do so without their regular starting quarterback under center. Tyler Huntley is expected to start on Sunday, and he’ll look to lead the Ravens to win in their first meeting this season against their division rival. With the shakeup under center, does Huntley make sense as a Fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley finished with 15.8 Fantasy points in last week’s win over the Broncos, coming in for the injured Lamar Jackson and scoring the Ravens’ lone touchdown of the afternoon. The expectation is that Huntley will once again make the start under center in Week 14, and while his passing volume leaves much to be desired it’s his rushing prowess that makes him valuable. Despite finishing with 187 passing yards last Sunday, they totaled 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Fantasy Managers should be keen to remember that he posted a 35-point Fantasy performance last season, so Huntley is more than worth a Fantasy roster spot to close out the season. His dual-threat ability should benefit him even against the likes of the Steelers’ defense, which currently allows the 10th-most Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Even though the Ravens are short of playmakers on offense, Pittsburgh ranks in the bottom five in pass defense, which may allow Huntley to overperform through the air.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Playing on the road against a division Rival is not easy, but if there were a week to take advantage of Huntley’s starting status it would be Week 14. The newly crowned starter presents great value as a running quarterback and should fill in nicely in case Fantasy Managers need a streaming option this week.