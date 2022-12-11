Fantasy football Week 14 start sit: Should I play Najee Harris vs Ravens?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris got off to a rough start this season. But he’s looked much better the past few weeks. Health was a big reason for his struggles early on and he’s looked healthy as of late. We look at his Week 14 Matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for Fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Through 12 games, Harris has 175 carries for 675 yards and four touchdowns. He is banged up once again heading into this one and missed practice on Wednesday which is something to keep an eye on. I would expect him to play, but missing practice is concerning. One area that he’s struggled in is the passing game which he had success in last season. In the past four games, he has six receptions for 36 yards.

The Ravens’ run defense has been great and it’s been that way for the past few years. They’re allowing 82.5 rushing yards per game which ranks second in the NFL. With Harris banged up, it isn’t a good matchup for him. If he does play, I wouldn’t expect him to run for a ton of yards. But he could find himself in the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long Fantasy and DFS, Harris should sit.