Fantasy football Week 14 start sit: Should I play Deebo Samuel vs. Bucs?

Despite being limited in practice this week, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was not among the names on this week’s official injury report. That means he’ll be good to go when the Niners host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Deebo was targeted 10 times in the passing game last week, tying running back Christian McCaffrey for the team lead. They caught seven of those throws for a total of 58 yards. He also had four carries for five yards on the ground.

The last time Deebo had more than 100 yards from scrimmage was back in Week 4, and he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 11, giving him two receiving and two rushing touchdowns on the season. He did seem to have a solid connection with quarterback Brock Purdy last week, who took over from an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in that game and will start this week.

Tampa’s defense has been middle of the road against opposing wideouts this season, allowing just over 12 catches and an average of 144 yards to the position. They’ve given up nine touchdowns to wide receivers so far this year.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Despite not hitting his explosive ceiling much this season, Deebo Samuel has been a solid WR2 in most lineups thanks to an acceptable floor. Start him this week.