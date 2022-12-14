Fantasy Football Week 14 Running Back Preview: Projections, waiver adds, DFS plays, and more

When the Bengals lost Joe Mixon in Week 11, Samaje Perine took a huge opportunity and ran with it. In a three-game stretch, they produced 330 total yards and four touchdowns. This came on the heels of a three-game stretch when Joe Mixon totaled 361 total yards and six touchdowns.

No matter who has started for the Bengals at running back, they’ve found great success this season. And it’s possible both backs will be worth starting in Week 15.

The Matchup against Tampa Bay is not a very good one on paper, at least for rushers. Only three running backs have topped 100 yards against them all season and they’ve only given up five touchdowns on the ground to running backs this season. But the Bengals backs can do plenty of damage through the air. And injuries may force them to do even more this week.

As of Tuesday morning, we aren’t expecting Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst, or Tyler Boyd to suit up for Cincinnati in Week 15. That leads Ja’Marr Chase and the running backs as the only options for Joe Burrow with more than 15 targets this season. It’s not hard to imagine a scenario where the Bengals running backs combine for double-digit targets in addition to the 19 carries they’ve averaged this season.

For now, view Mixon as a No. 2 running back and Perine as a high-end flex, but don’t be surprised if they’re both very productive this week.

Now Let’s get to the rest of the Week 15 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 15 at this time. Here’s what it means:

RB Preview Numbers to know



15 — Carries for JK Dobbins for 120 yards and a touchdown. He had a 44-yard dash where he didn’t look as explosive as usual, but he should only get faster as he gets healthier and could be a huge factor for the Fantasy playoffs.

— Carries for JK Dobbins for 120 yards and a touchdown. He had a 44-yard dash where he didn’t look as explosive as usual, but he should only get faster as he gets healthier and could be a huge factor for the Fantasy playoffs. 54 — Travis Etienne’s production has completely fallen off. Since Week 9, he has yet to top 54 rushing yards and also hasn’t found the end zone.

— Travis Etienne’s production has completely fallen off. Since Week 9, he has yet to top 54 rushing yards and also hasn’t found the end zone. 5.4 — Yards per Rush allowed by the Chargers defense this season. If that number holds, it would be the highest in the Super Bowl era.

— Yards per Rush allowed by the Chargers defense this season. If that number holds, it would be the highest in the Super Bowl era. 77.3% — Zonova Knight accounted for 77% of the Jets Rush attempts in Michael Carter’s first game back.

— Zonova Knight accounted for 77% of the Jets Rush attempts in Michael Carter’s first game back. `1 — Touchdown in the last four games for Nick Chubb. He’s also only had one 100-yard rushing game versus the Ravens in nine games.

— Touchdown in the last four games for Nick Chubb. He’s also only had one 100-yard rushing game versus the Ravens in nine games. 114 — That’s two straight games for James Conner with at least 114 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. He looks healthy and is producing like the running back Fantasy Managers were hoping for at the beginning of the season.

RB Preview Matchups that matter



RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets



Week 15 Adds (RB Preview)

