Fantasy football Week 14 inactives
Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should start arriving in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 am ET for the early games and 2:30 pm ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Sunday night game
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Knee — Inactive
Bryce Callahan, CB, LAC: Groin — Inactive
Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Quad — Inactive
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Jerry Jeudy and, to a lesser degree, Kendall Hinton get value bumps.
Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson benefit.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle — Inactive
Impact: With Walker and DeeJay Dallas both out, Travis Homer will likely join …
DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA: Ankle — Inactive
Impact: … Tony Jones Jr. and perhaps even Godwin Igwebuike in a committee.
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Hip — Active
Impact: Marquise Goodwin is healthy and should join Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the huddle.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot — OUT
Impact: Brock Purdy will try to become a relevant Fantasy name.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Foot — Active
Impact: Rachaad White’s overall value likely takes a bit of a hit with Fournette able to go.
Defense
Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf — Active
Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle — Inactive
Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Knee — Inactive
Myles Hartsfield, S, CAR: Ankle — Active
DJ Jones, DT, DEN: Shoulder — Active
Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee — Active
Nick Bosa, DE, SF: Hamstring — Active
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot — Active
Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring — Inactive
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle — Inactive
Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, TB: Quad — Inactive
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee — Inactive
Impact: Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback, and JK Dobbins returns to the backfield.
Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf — OUT
Impact: Mitchell Wilcox will do his best to fill in.
Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: Hip — Active
Impact: He will play, despite not practicing on Friday. David Bell may still see an uptick in targets.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf — OUT
Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett will get a chance to start.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot — OUT
Impact: Amari Rodgers will pick up any remaining WR targets.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe — Active
Impact: He was a game-time call but is apparently healthy enough to play.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Chest — Active
Impact: Despite limited practice time all week, Jones will suit up.
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Neck — Active
Impact: Barkley will indeed play, leaving Matt Breida as merely the backup.
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Hip — Active
Impact: Steven Sims and Miles Boyk remain on standby.
Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin — Active
Impact: After several weeks on IR, Boswell is finally ready to return.
Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Chris Conley rejoins the team to try to help minimize the loss.
Defense
Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Thigh — Active
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Knee — Active
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Illness — Active
Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Achilles — OUT/IR
Will Harris, S, DET: Hip — Inactive
Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Illness — Active
Kurt Hinish, DT, HOU: Shoulder — OUT
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring — OUT
Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Biceps — OUT
Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Neck — Inactive
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck — Inactive
Adoree’ Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee — OUT
TJ Watt, LB, PIT: Ribs — Active
Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee — OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle — Active
Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Ankle — Active
David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring — OUT/IR
Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin — OUT