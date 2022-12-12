Fantasy football Week 14 inactives

Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Sunday night game

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Knee — Inactive

Bryce Callahan, CB, LAC: Groin — Inactive

Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Quad — Inactive

4 p.m. ET games

Offense



Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Jerry Jeudy and, to a lesser degree, Kendall Hinton get value bumps.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson benefit.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle — Inactive

Impact: With Walker and DeeJay Dallas both out, Travis Homer will likely join …

DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA: Ankle — Inactive

Impact: … Tony Jones Jr. and perhaps even Godwin Igwebuike in a committee.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Hip — Active

Impact: Marquise Goodwin is healthy and should join Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the huddle.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot — OUT

Impact: Brock Purdy will try to become a relevant Fantasy name.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Foot — Active

Impact: Rachaad White’s overall value likely takes a bit of a hit with Fournette able to go.

Defense

Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf — Active

Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle — Inactive

Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Knee — Inactive

Myles Hartsfield, S, CAR: Ankle — Active

DJ Jones, DT, DEN: Shoulder — Active

Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee — Active

Nick Bosa, DE, SF: Hamstring — Active

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot — Active

Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring — Inactive

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle — Inactive

Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, TB: Quad — Inactive

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee — Inactive

Impact: Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback, and JK Dobbins returns to the backfield.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf — OUT

Impact: Mitchell Wilcox will do his best to fill in.

Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: Hip — Active

Impact: He will play, despite not practicing on Friday. David Bell may still see an uptick in targets.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf — OUT

Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett will get a chance to start.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot — OUT

Impact: Amari Rodgers will pick up any remaining WR targets.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe — Active

Impact: He was a game-time call but is apparently healthy enough to play.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Chest — Active

Impact: Despite limited practice time all week, Jones will suit up.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Neck — Active

Impact: Barkley will indeed play, leaving Matt Breida as merely the backup.

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Hip — Active

Impact: Steven Sims and Miles Boyk remain on standby.

Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin — Active

Impact: After several weeks on IR, Boswell is finally ready to return.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Chris Conley rejoins the team to try to help minimize the loss.

Defense

Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Thigh — Active

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Knee — Active

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Illness — Active

Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Achilles — OUT/IR

Will Harris, S, DET: Hip — Inactive

Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Illness — Active

Kurt Hinish, DT, HOU: Shoulder — OUT

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring — OUT

Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Biceps — OUT

Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Neck — Inactive

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck — Inactive

Adoree’ Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee — OUT

TJ Watt, LB, PIT: Ribs — Active

Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee — OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle — Active

Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Ankle — Active

David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring — OUT/IR

Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin — OUT