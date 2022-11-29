Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Mike White, Jared Goff, Benny Snell, Zay Jones Among Those Worth Chasing

All eyes will be on the Steelers backfield heading into Week 13 at Atlanta. Whoever starts for Pittsburgh could be a potential Fantasy starter in the majority of leagues.

The best-case scenario is Najee Harris is healthy, but he left Monday’s game at Indianapolis with an abdomen injury in the second quarter and was ruled out after halftime. It doesn’t sound promising for his Outlook on a short week.

Jaylen Warren (hamstring) was inactive against the Colts, and it would be great to see what he could do in a Featured role if healthy for Week 13 with Harris hurt. But it’s hard to count on Warren after he didn’t practice at all last week. Prior to getting hurt in Week 11 against Cincinnati, Warren had carved out a nice role in tandem with Harris, scoring 10 PPR points in consecutive games against the Eagles in Week 8 and Saints in Week 10 (Pittsburgh had a bye in Week 9).

Benny Snell would be the next man up, and he did well stepping in for Harris against Indianapolis, rushing 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on one target. If Harris and Warren were both out, Snell would likely share playing time with Anthony McFarland, who had six carries for 30 yards against the Colts, as well as two catches for 11 yards on two targets.

When it comes to your waiver wire moves on Tuesday, I would probably prioritize Snell (1 percent rostered on CBS Sports) first, ahead of Warren (44 percent), given his injury status. You can also add McFarland (1 percent) in Deeper leagues.

Hopefully, Mike Tomlin can shed light on the situation Tuesday before you make any moves, and we should get a better idea of ​​the injury status for Harris and Warren after Wednesday’s practice. The reason we want to know is Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six games in a row, so the starting running back for the Steelers can be a great Fantasy asset this week.

Editor’s note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Week 13 Waivers



On a bye: Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold

Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold Injuries: Justin Fields (shoulder), Aaron Rodgers (ribs), Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), Matthew Stafford (neck), Carson Wentz (finger) and PJ Walker (ankle).

Justin Fields (shoulder), Aaron Rodgers (ribs), Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), Matthew Stafford (neck), Carson Wentz (finger) and PJ Walker (ankle). Check to see if available : Deshaun Watson (84 percent rostered) and Trevor Lawrence (76 percent). Watson’s suspension is over, and he’s starting this week against the Texans, his former team. He’s worth using as a low-end starting quarterback in all Leagues in Week 13 and likely for the rest of the season. … Lawrence just scored 30 Fantasy points against Baltimore in Week 12 and also had 24 points at Kansas City in his previous game in Week 10 (Jacksonville had a bye in Week 11). He has two great matchups coming up at Detroit in Week 13 and at Tennessee in Week 14, and he’s a must-start Fantasy option against the Lions.

Week 13 Waiver Priority List

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs



On a bye: James Conner, D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard

James Conner, D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard Injuries: Josh Jacobs (calf), Travis Etienne (foot), Najee Harris (abdomen), Leonard Fournette (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), Alvin Kamara (undisclosed), Christian McCaffrey (knee), Raheem Mostert (knee), Michael Carter (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Jaylen Warren (hamstring), Khalil Herbert (hip), JK Dobbins (knee), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Rex Burkhead (concussion), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs).

Josh Jacobs (calf), Travis Etienne (foot), Najee Harris (abdomen), Leonard Fournette (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), Alvin Kamara (undisclosed), Christian McCaffrey (knee), Raheem Mostert (knee), Michael Carter (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Jaylen Warren (hamstring), Khalil Herbert (hip), JK Dobbins (knee), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Rex Burkhead (concussion), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs). Check to see if available: Michael Carter (86 percent rostered), Gus Edwards (82 percent) and AJ Dillon (81 percent). Carter would be a low-end starter or flex in all leagues if he’s healthy for Week 13 at Minnesota. As of Tuesday morning, he’s considered day-to-day, but it’s not a bad idea to stash Carter if he’s on waivers in shallower leagues. … Edwards will be the lead running back for the Ravens in Week 13 against the Broncos unless Dobbins is healthy and ready to go, which doesn’t seem likely. In Week 12 at Jacksonville, Edwards returned from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury and had 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, although he lost a fumble. He’s worth using as a No. 2 running backs in all leagues. … Dillon deserves credit for a solid game in Week 12 at Philadelphia with eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 24 yards on four targets. He has a great matchup against the Bears in Week 13, and hopefully he can stack two productive games in a row for the first time this season. Dillon is worth using as a flex in all formats against Chicago.

Week 13 Waiver Priority List

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers



On a bye: DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall

DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Injuries: Tyreek Hill (undisclosed), Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Mike Williams (ankle), Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Allen Robinson (foot), Darnell Mooney (ankle), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Rondale Moore (groin), Greg Dortch (thumb), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), DeVante Parker (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Khalil Shakir (illness).

Tyreek Hill (undisclosed), Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Mike Williams (ankle), Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Allen Robinson (foot), Darnell Mooney (ankle), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Rondale Moore (groin), Greg Dortch (thumb), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), DeVante Parker (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Khalil Shakir (illness). Check to see if available: Parris Campbell (80 percent rostered), Donovan Peoples-Jones (76 percent) and Rondale Moore (70 percent). I wouldn’t punt on Campbell because he had a bad game against the Steelers with just two catches for 14 yards on three targets on Monday. Prior to that he had at least 11 PPR points in his past four outings with Matt Ryan and should continue to produce at that level. … Peoples-Jones also had a bad game in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with just two catches for 16 yards on four targets, which snapped a streak of five games in a row with at least 11 PPR points. Don’t give up on him now with Deshaun Watson starting for the Browns, and Peoples-Jones could be a solid contributor to close the season. … Moore is worth adding even with the Cardinals on a bye, and hopefully he’ll be healthy in Week 14 until the end of the year. Kyler Murray should continue to rely on Moore even with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown active.

Week 13 Waiver Priority List

On a bye: Trey McBride and Tommy Tremble

Trey McBride and Tommy Tremble Injuries : Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Kyle Pitts (knee), Kylen Granson (illness), Isaiah Likely (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye).

: Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Kyle Pitts (knee), Kylen Granson (illness), Isaiah Likely (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye). Check to see if available: Dallas Goedert (80 percent rostered), David Njoku (77 percent) and Darren Waller (68 percent). Goedert is eligible to return in Week 15, and hopefully he’ll be back then and healthy for the remainder of the season. If you can stash him it should be worth it given his upside at a weak position. … Njoku had a solid game in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and hopefully we’ll get more games like this moving forward with Deshaun Watson under center for the Browns. It seems like Njoku is finally healthy after missing two games with an ankle injury, and he has top-five upside for the rest of the season. … I’m Hopeful Waller Returns in Week 14 when eligible to come off injured reserve, and hopefully he’ll finish the season strong after being a disappointment for the majority of the year. He could turn into a league winner when healthy.

Drop candidates: Tyler Higbee (80 percent rostered), Greg Dulcich (76 percent) and Mike Gesicki (72 percent). Higbee was playing through a knee injury in Week 12, but he wasn’t targeted against the Chiefs with Bryce Perkins under center. Maybe that changes, but Higbee without Matthew Stafford (neck) will be tough to trust. And Higbee hasn’t scored a touchdown yet this year. … Dulcich scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his first three games but has combined for just 12 PPR points in his past three outings. He’s tough to trust with the way Russell Wilson is playing, and you can’t start him in Week 13 at Baltimore. … Gesicki didn’t have a catch in Week 12 against Houston on just one target, and he’s combined for six PPR points in his past three games. He’ll pop up with the occasional good performance here and there, but he’s not worth trusting heading into Week 13 at San Francisco.

Week 13 Waiver Priority List

Seahawks (30 percent rostered) at LAR

Browns (20 percent rostered) at HOU

Packers (42 percent rostered) at CHI

Steelers (43 percent rostered) at ATL