Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Preview: Projections, matchups, DFS plays, and more

Deshaun Watson has been activated by the Cleveland Browns and will make his first start of the 2022 season against his former team, the Houston Texans. Watson statistically has been one of the best young quarterbacks in NFL history and one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks year after year. Considering he’s playing the worst team in the NFL, he may seem like an easy start, but there are reasons to be more cautious.

The most obvious is that Watson has not played football in almost two seasons. His last game was on Jan. 3, 2021. The only action we saw from him this preseason didn’t offer any positives. They attempted five passes and only completed one of them. And he’s never played for the Browns or Kevin Stefanski.

The other reason may be less moving, but the Texans have been surprisingly good against quarterbacks this season. Only the Broncos and Eagles have allowed fewer points to the position. It’s mostly because the Texans are so bad against the run, which is a great thing for Nick Chubb. Only three quarterbacks have topped 20 Fantasy points against the Texans all season.

If you have Watson on your bench, he’s a potential league winner in the Fantasy playoffs, but it may be prudent to stick with the guy you’ve been starting for at least one week.

Let’s get to the rest of the preview:

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Week 13 QB Preview



QB Preview Numbers to know



18.4 — Fantasy points per game for Trevor Lawrence since Week 4, 0.3 higher than Lamar Jackson.

— Fantasy points per game for Trevor Lawrence since Week 4, 0.3 higher than Lamar Jackson. 28.0 — The Lions Surrender the most Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

— The Lions Surrender the most Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. 29.2 — Fantasy points for Kyler Murray in his first game with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown.

— Fantasy points for Kyler Murray in his first game with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown. 300 — Josh Allen has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in his past three games against Bill Belichick.

— Josh Allen has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in his past three games against Bill Belichick. 2.6 – Justin Herbert averages 2.6 passing touchdowns per game in five career meetings against the Raiders. He also has three touchdown passes in each of the last three games against the Raiders.

– Justin Herbert averages 2.6 passing touchdowns per game in five career meetings against the Raiders. He also has three touchdown passes in each of the last three games against the Raiders. 29.2 – Fantasy points for Kyler Murray in his first game with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown. He’s back as a must-start option after his Week 13 bye.

– Fantasy points for Kyler Murray in his first game with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown. He’s back as a must-start option after his Week 13 bye. 121 — Deshuan Watson is third in league history with 121 combined passing and rushing touchdowns through his first four seasons in the league behind Dan Marino and Josh Allen.

QB Preview Matchups that matter



Projections powered by



Sportsline

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets



Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)

One To Stash (QB Preview)

Projections powered by



Sports line

Projections powered by Sports line