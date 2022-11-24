Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em: Jeff Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyler Lockett blue-chip options

I always like to start this column on Thanksgiving week by just saying thank you to all of you who read Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em on a regular basis. It means a lot that you continue to trust us with your Fantasy dilemmas, and I hope we continue to steer you in the right direction.

Please remember to set your lineups early on Thursday with three games on Thanksgiving Day. And enjoy the holiday weekend with your families.

But if you need help with your Fantasy teams, we’ll be with you all throughout the weekend as always on CBS Sports HQ and on our Fantasy Football Today podcast. And please reach out with any questions as always using #AskFFT on Twitter.

While you should be relaxing during this time, you might be sweating out some Fantasy concerns over your lineup. And we want to make sure your teams are trending in the right direction with the Fantasy Playoffs rapidly approaching.

Projections powered by Sports line

The Dolphins made a small move at the NFL trade deadline to get Jeff Wilson from the 49ers, and it could pay huge dividends for their team this season. Fantasy Managers are definitely reaping the benefits of Wilson playing in Miami.

In two games with the Dolphins, Wilson has scored 37 PPR points, with at least 16 PPR points in each outing. He was a star in Week 10 against Cleveland with 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 24 yards on five targets.

Raheem Mostert will continue to work in tandem with Wilson, and Mostert is worth using as a flex option in Week 12 against Houston. But Wilson has the chance to be a star, and he should be started in all leagues.

The Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 13 PPR points against Houston in all but one game this season, which was Week 2 against Denver. Eight running backs have at least 100 total yards against the Texans, eight have scored touchdowns, including four with multiple scores, and eight have at least three receptions against Houston.

While the offense goes through Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game, Wilson has provided a spark in Miami’s running game. I consider Wilson a No. 1 running back in all leagues, and he could finish as a top-10 Fantasy option given the Matchup with the Texans.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



START ‘EM & SIT ‘EM Quarterbacks



Projections powered by



Sports line

Projections powered by Sportsline

Projections powered by Sports line

Projections powered by Sports line

START ‘EM & SIT ‘EM Running Backs



Projections powered by



Sportsline

Projections powered by Sportsline

Projections powered by Sportsline

Projections powered by Sportsline

START ‘EM & SIT ‘EM Wide Receivers



Projections powered by



Sportsline

Projections powered by Sportsline

Projections powered by Sports line

Projections powered by Sportsline

START ‘EM & SIT ‘EM Tight End



Projections powered by



Sportsline

Projections powered by Sportsline

Projections powered by Sports line

Projections powered by Sports line

Dolphins (vs. HOU)

The Texans are making a quarterback switch from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen, and we’ll see if that changes anything for their struggling offense. Houston has been held to 17 points or less in four games in a row, and the Texans have allowed 15 sacks in their past four games against the Titans, Eagles, Giants and Commanders. The Dolphins defense should be tough in this matchup, especially with newly-acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb even more immersed in the game plan. And in Miami’s last game in Week 10 against Cleveland the Dolphins had three sacks, a fumble recovery and allowed just 17 points. This should be a big week for the Dolphins DST.

Chiefs (vs. LAR)

Steelers (at IND)

Broncos (at CAR)

Bengals (at TEN)

The Bengals DST was supposed to be a quality Fantasy option in Week 11 at Pittsburgh, but Cincinnati managed just two sacks and no turnovers while allowing 30 points. The Bengals have allowed at least 26 points in their past three road games against the Saints, Browns and Steelers, and the Titans offense isn’t a great matchup for this DST. Tennessee only has two interceptions and three fumbles since Week 3, and the Titans have been sacked three times or less in five games in a row. There are a lot of great DST options for Week 12, and you should avoid the Bengals DST in this matchup on the road.

START ‘EM & SIT ‘EM KICKERS



Projections powered by



Sports line

Projections powered by Sports line