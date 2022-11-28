Fantasy football Week 12 inactives
Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should start arriving in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 am ET for the early games and 2:30 pm ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Sunday night game
Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Allen Lazard (shoulder) was removed from the injury report just in time.
De’Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee — Inactive
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Groin — OUT
Impact: Marquise Brown, back from IR, will be in the mix for targets.
Greg Dortch, WR, ARI: Thumb — Inactive
Impact: Andre Baccellia, promoted from the practice squad, might get some action.
Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Knee — OUT/IR
Impact: Trey McBride caught four balls last week in his first career start.
Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Justin Watson will step into any three-WR sets.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Keenan Allen is healthy and will start alongside Joshua Palmer.
Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Neck — OUT
Impact: Bryce Perkins might be pressed into action, as John Wolford (neck) is also hurting.
Allen Robinson II, WR, LAR: Ankle — Inactive
Impact: Even if he had been able to play, this QB situation with the Rams is something to avoid.
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Knee — Active
Impact: He might become a valuable escape valve for an inexperienced quarterback.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Calf — Active
Impact: Crisis apparently averted, although Zamir White and/or Ameer Abdullah could see some extra touches.
Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee — Active
Impact: He practiced all week in a limited fashion, so don’t expect too much from him.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring — Active
Impact: Indeed, Samuel is going to play Sunday.
Defense
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back — OUT
Juan Thornhill, S, KC: Calf — Inactive
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Thumb — Inactive
Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Knee — Active
A’Shawn Robinson, DE, LAR: Knee — OUT
Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: Orbital — Active
Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf — Active
Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle — OUT
Payton Turner, DE, NO: Ankle — OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen — Inactive
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — Inactive
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Hamstring — Active
Impact: A timeshare with Kenyan Drake is likely in the cards for Edwards this week.
Demarcus Robinson, WR, BAL: Hip — Active
Impact: He’s going to suit up Sunday and should be a top target.
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Hamstring — Active
Impact: Even so, DeSean Jackson was promoted from the practice squad and could factor into the mix.
Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Ankle — OUT
Impact: They didn’t even travel with the team, leaving Mark Andrews to eat up all of the TE targets.
PJ Walker, QB, CAR: Ankle — Inactive
Impact: Sam Darnold has been named the starter, with Baker Mayfield getting clipboard duties.
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Shoulder — Active
Impact: He’ll be opposite DJ Moore.
Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Illness — Active
Impact: Tommy Tremble might still see some action.
Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Shoulder — Inactive
Impact: This was telegraphed when Nathan Peterman was promoted from the practice squad … and now he might even start, as Trevor Siemian got hurt during warm-ups. Oh my!
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Chris Evans (knee) is ready to go and could compete with Samaje Perine for snaps.
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip — Inactive
Impact: They will sit this contest out. Trenton Irwin might be a Sneaky flex option.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Kendall Hinton sees his Fantasy stock rise in a big way.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil become Fantasy long shots.
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, JAX: Team decision — Inactive
Impact: Clearly, the recent addition to the roster needs a bit more time to become acclimated.
Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: Knee — Inactive
Impact: Expect Jeff Wilson Jr. to get the call early and often.
James Robinson, RB, NYJ: Team decision — Inactive
Impact: Michael Carter should be busy, especially with Mike White under center.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hip — OUT
Impact: Rachaad White will get the majority of touches, with Giovani Bernard back from IR ready to help out when needed.
Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Julio Jones and Scotty Miller are Tampa Bay’s No. 3 WR options.
Randy Bullock, K, TEN: Calf — OUT
Impact: Caleb Shudak has been signed to handle the team’s kicking duties.
Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Ribs — Active
Impact: This Falcons defense is a very good matchup for Thomas.
Defense
Jalen Dalton, DT, ATL: Toe — Inactive
Arnold Ebiketie, LB, ATL: Arm — Active
Kyle Hamilton, S, BAL: Knee — Inactive
Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf — OUT
Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle — OUT
Jaquan Brisker, S, CHI: Concussion — OUT
Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Concussion — OUT
Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion — OUT
K’Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee — OUT
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring — OUT
Sheldon Rankins, DT, NYJ: Elbow — OUT
Vita Vea, DT, TB: Foot — Active
Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee — OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle — Active
Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Hamstring — Active
Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee — OUT
Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle — OUT