Fantasy football Week 12 inactives

Sunday night game

Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Allen Lazard (shoulder) was removed from the injury report just in time.

De’Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee — Inactive

4 p.m. ET games

Offense



Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Groin — OUT

Impact: Marquise Brown, back from IR, will be in the mix for targets.

Greg Dortch, WR, ARI: Thumb — Inactive

Impact: Andre Baccellia, promoted from the practice squad, might get some action.

Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Knee — OUT/IR

Impact: Trey McBride caught four balls last week in his first career start.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Justin Watson will step into any three-WR sets.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Keenan Allen is healthy and will start alongside Joshua Palmer.

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Neck — OUT

Impact: Bryce Perkins might be pressed into action, as John Wolford (neck) is also hurting.

Allen Robinson II, WR, LAR: Ankle — Inactive

Impact: Even if he had been able to play, this QB situation with the Rams is something to avoid.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Knee — Active

Impact: He might become a valuable escape valve for an inexperienced quarterback.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Calf — Active

Impact: Crisis apparently averted, although Zamir White and/or Ameer Abdullah could see some extra touches.

Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee — Active

Impact: He practiced all week in a limited fashion, so don’t expect too much from him.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring — Active

Impact: Indeed, Samuel is going to play Sunday.

Defense

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back — OUT

Juan Thornhill, S, KC: Calf — Inactive

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Thumb — Inactive

Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Knee — Active

A’Shawn Robinson, DE, LAR: Knee — OUT

Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: Orbital — Active

Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf — Active

Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle — OUT

Payton Turner, DE, NO: Ankle — OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen — Inactive

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot — Inactive

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Hamstring — Active

Impact: A timeshare with Kenyan Drake is likely in the cards for Edwards this week.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, BAL: Hip — Active

Impact: He’s going to suit up Sunday and should be a top target.

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Hamstring — Active

Impact: Even so, DeSean Jackson was promoted from the practice squad and could factor into the mix.

Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Ankle — OUT

Impact: They didn’t even travel with the team, leaving Mark Andrews to eat up all of the TE targets.

PJ Walker, QB, CAR: Ankle — Inactive

Impact: Sam Darnold has been named the starter, with Baker Mayfield getting clipboard duties.

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Shoulder — Active

Impact: He’ll be opposite DJ Moore.

Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Illness — Active

Impact: Tommy Tremble might still see some action.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Shoulder — Inactive

Impact: This was telegraphed when Nathan Peterman was promoted from the practice squad … and now he might even start, as Trevor Siemian got hurt during warm-ups. Oh my!

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Chris Evans (knee) is ready to go and could compete with Samaje Perine for snaps.

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip — Inactive

Impact: They will sit this contest out. Trenton Irwin might be a Sneaky flex option.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Kendall Hinton sees his Fantasy stock rise in a big way.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil become Fantasy long shots.

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, JAX: Team decision — Inactive

Impact: Clearly, the recent addition to the roster needs a bit more time to become acclimated.

Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: Knee — Inactive

Impact: Expect Jeff Wilson Jr. to get the call early and often.

James Robinson, RB, NYJ: Team decision — Inactive

Impact: Michael Carter should be busy, especially with Mike White under center.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hip — OUT

Impact: Rachaad White will get the majority of touches, with Giovani Bernard back from IR ready to help out when needed.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Julio Jones and Scotty Miller are Tampa Bay’s No. 3 WR options.

Randy Bullock, K, TEN: Calf — OUT

Impact: Caleb Shudak has been signed to handle the team’s kicking duties.

Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Ribs — Active

Impact: This Falcons defense is a very good matchup for Thomas.

Defense

Jalen Dalton, DT, ATL: Toe — Inactive

Arnold Ebiketie, LB, ATL: Arm — Active

Kyle Hamilton, S, BAL: Knee — Inactive

Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf — OUT

Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle — OUT

Jaquan Brisker, S, CHI: Concussion — OUT

Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Concussion — OUT

Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion — OUT

K’Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee — OUT

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring — OUT

Sheldon Rankins, DT, NYJ: Elbow — OUT

Vita Vea, DT, TB: Foot — Active

Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee — OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle — Active

Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Hamstring — Active

Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee — OUT

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle — OUT