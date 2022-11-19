Fantasy Football Week 11 Sleepers & DFS: Daniel Jones, Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney among best options

The Browns are playing the Bills in Detroit on Sunday because of all the snow in Buffalo. With weather no longer a concern for the game, it should be good news for Donovan Peoples-Jones this week as a sleeper. I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues.

Peoples-Jones has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row and five of his past six outings. In Week 10 at Miami, Peoples-Jones had five catches for 99 yards on nine targets for a season-best 14 PPR points, and hopefully he can build off that performance in Week 11 against Buffalo.

The Bills have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games against Kansas City, Green Bay, the Jets and Minnesota. There have been five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points over that span.

Amari Cooper remains the best Fantasy receiver for the Browns, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receivers in all leagues. But Peoples-Jones can also post a quality stat line in this matchup, and his value is on the rise in Week 11 with the game now in Detroit.

Every Friday, you can find this column on Sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I’m also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 11 Sleepers







Week 11 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS



These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Dak Prescott (at MIN) $6,600

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (vs. NYJ) $6,700

RB: David Montgomery (at ATL) $6,100

WR: CeeDee Lamb (at MIN) $7,500

WR: Garrett Wilson (at NE) $4,900

WR: Parris Campbell (vs. PHI) $4,300

TE: Dalton Schultz (at MIN) $4,300

FLEX: Gabe Davis (vs. CLE) $6,300

DST: Saints (vs. LAR) $3,000

I’ll stack the Cowboys in this lineup against the Vikings, and I’m expecting a big game from Prescott, Lamb and Schultz. Hopefully, we see Prescott throw the ball 40-plus times like he did in Week 10 against the Packers, and that led to Lamb and Schultz having dominant outings.

Stevenson should have another huge game against the Jets — he had 143 total yards with seven catches against New York in Week 8 — and Montgomery should benefit with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. I love the setup for Wilson against the Patriots — he had six catches for 115 yards on seven targets in Week 8 — and Campbell should be excellent once again with Matt Ryan under center. In his past three starts with Ryan, Campbell has scored a touchdown in each contest.

Davis should go off against the Browns in Detroit, and the Saints DST should be Fantastic against the Rams in their first game without Cooper Kupp (ankle).

FanDuel

QB: Russell Wilson (vs. LV) $6,900

RB: Josh Jacobs (at DEN) $8,500

RB: Brian Robinson Jr. (at HOU) $6,600

WR: Stefon Diggs (vs. CLE) $9,400

WR: Courtland Sutton (vs. LV) $7,000

WR: Darius Slayton (vs. DET) $6,300

TE: Greg Dulcich (vs. LV) $5,500

FLEX: Cole Kmet (at ATL) $5,700

DEF: Commanders (at HOU) $4,000

Let’s stack the Broncos with this lineup, and hopefully the Matchup with the Raiders will lead to a big game for Wilson, Sutton and Dulcich. Jerry Jeudy (ankle) being out should help Sutton and Dulcich have a standout stat line with extra targets.

I’ll play Jacobs on the other side of that matchup, and he should continue to benefit in the passing game with Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) out. Robinson should also be great against the Texans, who allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

I want someone from the Bills against the Browns, and I’ll spend the money on Diggs here. And I expect Slayton to have a big game against the Lions, especially with the Giants again dealing with injury concerns in their receiving corps.

Kmet is a solid flex, and hopefully he’ll score a touchdown for the third game in a row. And I love the Commanders defense against the Texans.