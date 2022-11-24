Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Questions loom, but start Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara

The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially Looming as significant absences. However, you’ll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White — and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams’ top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.

Here are my final rankings for Week 11 at running back:

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. KC
  2. Saquon Barkley vs. DET
  3. Josh Jacobs @DEN
  4. Christian McCaffrey @ARI
  5. Alvin Kamara vs. LAR
  6. Joe Mixon @PIT
  7. Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI
  8. Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
  9. Nick Chubb @BUF
  10. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
  11. David Montgomery @ATL
  12. James Conner vs. SF
  13. Dameon Pierce vs. WAS
  14. Miles Sanders @IND
  15. Tony Pollard @MIN
  16. Devin Singletary vs. CLE
  17. Antonio Gibson @HOU
  18. Jamaal Williams @NYG
  19. Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
  20. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI
  21. Michael Carter @NE
  22. D’Andre Swift @NYG
  23. Najee Harris vs. CIN
  24. D’Onta Foreman @BAL
  25. Ezekiel Elliott @MIN
  26. Jerick McKinnon @LAC
  27. Elijah Mitchell @ARI
  28. Kareem Hunt @BUF
  29. Damien Harris vs. NYJ
  30. Isiah Pacheco @LAC
  31. James Robinson @NE
  32. Darrell Henderson @NO
  33. Chuba Hubbard @BAL
  34. Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
  35. Melvin Gordon vs. LV
  36. Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
  37. Latavius ​​Murray vs. LV
  38. Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU
  39. Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
  40. Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
  41. Justice Hill v. CAR
  42. Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
  43. Samaje Perine @PIT
  44. Alexander Mattison vs. DAL
  45. Kenneth Gainwell @IND
  46. Matt Breida vs. DET
  47. Caleb Huntley vs. CHI
  48. Boston Scott @IND

