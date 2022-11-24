Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Questions loom, but start Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially Looming as significant absences. However, you’ll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White — and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams’ top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
Here are my final rankings for Week 11 at running back:
- Austin Ekeler vs. KC
- Saquon Barkley vs. DET
- Josh Jacobs @DEN
- Christian McCaffrey @ARI
- Alvin Kamara vs. LAR
- Joe Mixon @PIT
- Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI
- Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
- Nick Chubb @BUF
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
- David Montgomery @ATL
- James Conner vs. SF
- Dameon Pierce vs. WAS
- Miles Sanders @IND
- Tony Pollard @MIN
- Devin Singletary vs. CLE
- Antonio Gibson @HOU
- Jamaal Williams @NYG
- Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI
- Michael Carter @NE
- D’Andre Swift @NYG
- Najee Harris vs. CIN
- D’Onta Foreman @BAL
- Ezekiel Elliott @MIN
- Jerick McKinnon @LAC
- Elijah Mitchell @ARI
- Kareem Hunt @BUF
- Damien Harris vs. NYJ
- Isiah Pacheco @LAC
- James Robinson @NE
- Darrell Henderson @NO
- Chuba Hubbard @BAL
- Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon vs. LV
- Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
- Latavius Murray vs. LV
- Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU
- Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
- Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
- Justice Hill v. CAR
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
- Samaje Perine @PIT
- Alexander Mattison vs. DAL
- Kenneth Gainwell @IND
- Matt Breida vs. DET
- Caleb Huntley vs. CHI
- Boston Scott @IND