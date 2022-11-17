Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Preview: Beware of trusting Chiefs running backs as more than a flex

You’d be forgiven if you saw Isiah Pacheco’s 16-carry, 82-yard performance on Sunday and thought Pacheco was in for a big day against a Fantastic Matchup against the Chargers on Sunday. After all, the Chargers have surrendered 5.7 yards per carry and the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. It makes perfect sense, if the Chiefs running back situation made any sense at all.

Week 10 was the third time this season Pacheco saw 10 carries in a game. It happened in Week 1, and then he saw two carries in the next game. It happened again in Week 4, then he saw one carry in Week 5. And it’s not just limited to Pacheco. The best game of the season for Clyde Edwards-Helaire was Week 4 when he had 19 carries against Tampa Bay. He’s played fewer snaps every week, culminating in Week 10 when he didn’t touch the ball. For what it’s worth, Andy Reid said he needs to get Edwards-Helaire more involved this week.

What does this all mean for Week 11? In full PPR, Jerick McKinnon is my favorite Chiefs back, followed by Pacheco. I prefer Pacheco in non-PPR, but neither of them are better than a high-upside flex in any format.

Now Let’s get to the rest of the Week 11 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here’s what it means:

